Get to Know the Top 10 Cast Albums on Billboard, From HAMILTON, to SIX, and More!

While theaters across the country have been closed due to coronavirus, musical fans can find comfort in listening to their cast recordings. We've gathered the Top 10 Cast Albums on the Billboard chart, so that you can learn more about each album and more importantly- jam out to them all!

1. Hamilton

The original Broadway cast recording for Hamilton was made available to listeners by NPR on September 21, 2015 and was released by Atlantic Records digitally on September 25, 2015, with physical copies of the album released on October 16, 2015.

The album debuted at number 12 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and went on to reach number 3 on the Billboard 200 and number 1 on the Billboard Rap albums chart. The original cast recording won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

2. Wicked

A cast recording of the original Broadway production was released on December 16, 2003, by Universal Music released the cast recording of the original Broadway production of Wicked on December 16, 2003.

The recording received the Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album in 2005 and was certified platinum by the RIAA on November 30, 2006. The album was certified double platinum on November 8, 2010.

3. Dear Evan Hansen

The original Broadway cast album for Dear Evan Hansen was released at midnight on February 3, 2017.

The cast album debuted at number 8 on the February 25 Billboard 200 and won the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

4. Six

A studio recording of Sex was released on 13 September 2018, featuring the original Arts Theatre cast, which consisted of Aimie Atkinson, Izuka Hoyle, Renee Lamb, Genesis Lynea, Christina Modestou and Natalie Paris.

The Six musical cast album has passed 100 million streams, making it second only to Hamilton as the most-streamed musical theatre album in the world.

5.Hadestown

A Broadway cast recording was released in full on July 26, 2019 through Sing It Again Records, after the previously released concept album and live cast recording of the Off-Broadway production.

The Hadestown cast recording peaked at 49 on the US Billboard 200 and won the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

6. Beetlejuice

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Beetlejuice was released digitally on June 7, 2019, by Ghostlight Records.

7. The Phantom of the Opera

The recording of the 1986 original London cast of Phantom of the Opera was released by Polydor Records in 1987.

The cast recording has been certified 4× Platinum in the US and sold 4.97 million copies as of January 2017. The original album recording has sold an alleged 24 million copies worldwide.

8. Springsteen on Broadway

The Springsteen on Broadway soundtrack album was recorded live on July 17 and July 18, 2018, and filmed for Netflix. The album was released on December 14, 2018, by Columbia Records.

The Springsteen on Broadway album impacted the top 10 of record charts in more than 10 countries, including Australia, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. In the United States, it reached number 11 on the Billboard 200.

9. Mean Girls

The Original Broadway Cast recording of Mean Girls was released digitally in the U.S. on May 18, 2018 and the physical album was released in the U.S. on June 15, 2018.

The album debuted at number 42 on the Billboard 200 chart, the highest debut for a cast album in over a year.

10. Come From Away

The Come From Away original Broadway cast recording was released on March 10, 2017 through Molly Records.

It peaked at number 82 on the Top Current Albums chart and number two on the Cast Albums chart. The cast recording was also nominated for Best Musical Theater Album at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

