Get to Know the Students of Next on Stage: Cari Walton Talks About Returning to Roxie Hart During the Competition

We're announcing our winners of season 2 of Next on Stage: Dance Edition this week! But before we do, we're chatting with the contestants in the finale.

Contestant Cari Walton shares more about her charity, what musical theatre means to her, and how moved she was seeing The Phantom of the Opera!

Check out Cari's latest performance HERE.

Tune in on August 27 at 8pm ET for our season 2 finale, streaming on BroadwayWorld!

Why did you apply for Next on Stage?

I've always had a love for musical theatre and jazz dance. I became aware of this event last year and decided to try it this year. I like to measure myself against other dancers because it motivates me to work harder. Recently, I've begun dipping my toes into choreography and have been pleasantly surprised how much creativity was sparked by each specific number.

What does musical theatre mean to you?

Musical theatre and dance have become my door into the larger world around me. It started with performing musical theatre routines in national competitions in New York and Pittsburgh when I was very young, and that passion for performing has led me to pursue a degree in musical theatre. Not only has my college education at TCU been made possible because of my love for the craft, but that love has also been the major driving force of my entire life.

What is a fond memory you have from a past performance?

I wore the same dress in my Roxie routine for this competition that I had worn when I first performed as Roxie at 12 years old (with some tailoring, of course). My choreographer, Jeffery Shields, and I were laughing that we were still doing Roxie all these years later - but we love it. It reminds me how important Jeffery was to getting me involved in musical theatre dance. I am grateful to him for that.

What charity did you pick and why?

I am a member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority at TCU, and my activities with this group have shown me how important it is that girls and young women support each other. Our philanthropy is a program called "Building Strong Girls" which we support with partnership through "Girls on the Run". The goal of the program is to offer experiences and resources that build spiritual, mental and social resilience in young girls, which includes sponsoring and participating with young girls in 5K running events.

Share a memory from seeing a stage production!

I remember seeing my first ever broadway show "Phantom of the Opera." I was always a young dancer who was training to become a professional ballerina and was immediately enamored by the soft dancing of the ballet core throughout the entirety of the show. I immediately knew that I wanted to be on the stage.

Who is your dream choreographer to one day work with?

Tommy Tune. He has done it all--actor, director, dancer and choreographer. He's from Texas too! He's a friend of my Uncle Joe's, who says he's a great guy. I'd just love to mess around in a studio with him someday and create a dance or performance.

Who is a theater educator that has had an impact on you?

First and foremost, I have to give a ton of credit to my dance instructors Cindy Jones, Jeffrey Shields, and all of the faculty at the Westside Dance Academy in Waukee, Iowa, who truly instilled a love for performing in me from a young age. Since coming to college and beginning my studies, there have been multiple faculty members that have made a tremendous impact on my growth as a performer, namely Penny Ayn Maas and Kelsey Millbourn, who have helped me continue to explore how to apply all the dance training that I have towards a career in musical theatre.

Give a shoutout!

I wouldn't be here if it weren't for my Mom--Lori. She is my rock, my protector and my closest adviser. She has always wanted the best for me and helped me understand and develop my talents. Even in times of doubt she continually pushes me to reach for my dream. I could never thank her enough.

After three successful seasons of our virtual singing competition and last summer's first season of our virtual dancing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the second season of our online musical theatre dancing competition for student performers sponsored by LaDuca Shoes.

Inspired by your favorite network TV dancing contests, BroadwayWorld is inviting high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing to a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.