Get to Know the Star of THE NEW ONE, Mike Birbiglia!
On Sunday, November 11th, Mike Birbiglia's newest show, "The New One," opened on Broadway at the Cort Theater. Birbiglia makes his Broadway debut, but this isn't his first foray into the world of theater!
Many know him as a comedian, but Birbiglia has found much of his success in the world of theater. In 2008, Nathan Lane presented his first one-man show, 'Sleepwalk with Me,' which was seen as a mix of standup comedy and theater. The show was put on off-Broadway at the Bleecker Street Theater.
The show was so successful, that Birbiglia then went on to make his directorial debut with the film adaptation of 'Sleepwalk with Me,' which he wrote, directed, and starred in. The film also starred Lauren Ambrose, Carol Kane, James Rebhorn, and Cristin Milioti and has cameos by Glass, Kristen Schaal, Wyatt Cenac, David Wain, Jessi Klein, John Lutz and Marc Maron.
In 2011, Birbiglia returned off-Broadway with mounted his second one-man show, "My Girlfriend's Boyfriend," which ran for four months and won the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Solo Show. The show was also released as a comedy album and stand-up special in 2013.
Birbiglia returned to the world of film for his second movie, "Don't Think Twice," in 2016. The film drew on his improv background and centers on a fictional Manhattan improv troupe. Birbligia stars alongside an ensemble cast that includes Keegan-Michael Key, Gillian Jacobs, Kate Micucci, Tami Sagher, and Chris Gethard.
He decided not to take the theater route with his next show, 2017's "Thank God for Jokes," which Birbiglia released as a Netflix Originals special. The special tackles the notion that all jokes are offensive...to someone. From yoga, to nut allergies, and more, Birbiglia discusses the power that jokes have.
If you don't know Birbiglia from his theater and stand-up shows, you may have seen him in some of your favorite films and television shows.
Written by Mike Birbiglia, with additional writing by Jennifer Hope Stein, The New One is a new play directed by Seth Barrish (The Barrow Group) with set design for Broadway by Beowulf Boritt(Bernhardt/Hamlet, Come From Away), lighting design by Aaron Copp (Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center), and sound design by Leon Rothenberg (The Waverly Gallery).
Mike Birbiglia's The New One is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum, Iris Smith, Triptyk Studios, Chris and Crystal Sacca, Sing Out, Louise! Productions, JAM Theatricals, Ashley DeSimone, Jamie deRoy,Caroline Hirsch and Lucas McMahon. Ira Glass is Executive Producer andJoe Birbiglia is Associate Producer.