Get to Know the Star of THE NEW ONE, Mike Birbiglia!

On Sunday, November 11th, Mike Birbiglia's newest show, "The New One," opened on Broadway at the Cort Theater. Birbiglia makes his Broadway debut, but this isn't his first foray into the world of theater!

Many know him as a comedian, but Birbiglia has found much of his success in the world of theater. In 2008, Nathan Lane presented his first one-man show, 'Sleepwalk with Me,' which was seen as a mix of standup comedy and theater. The show was put on off-Broadway at the Bleecker Street Theater.

The show was so successful, that Birbiglia then went on to make his directorial debut with the film adaptation of 'Sleepwalk with Me,' which he wrote, directed, and starred in. The film also starred Lauren Ambrose, Carol Kane, James Rebhorn, and Cristin Milioti and has cameos by Glass, Kristen Schaal, Wyatt Cenac, David Wain, Jessi Klein, John Lutz and Marc Maron.

In 2011, Birbiglia returned off-Broadway with mounted his second one-man show, "My Girlfriend's Boyfriend," which ran for four months and won the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Solo Show. The show was also released as a comedy album and stand-up special in 2013.

Birbiglia returned to the world of film for his second movie, "Don't Think Twice," in 2016. The film drew on his improv background and centers on a fictional Manhattan improv troupe. Birbligia stars alongside an ensemble cast that includes Keegan-Michael Key, Gillian Jacobs, Kate Micucci, Tami Sagher, and Chris Gethard.

He decided not to take the theater route with his next show, 2017's "Thank God for Jokes," which Birbiglia released as a Netflix Originals special. The special tackles the notion that all jokes are offensive...to someone. From yoga, to nut allergies, and more, Birbiglia discusses the power that jokes have.

If you don't know Birbiglia from his theater and stand-up shows, you may have seen him in some of your favorite films and television shows.

He played Danny Pearson during the third and fourth season of Netflix's "Orange Is the New Black." He also had guest-starring roles on episodes of "Girls," "Inside Amy Schumer ," and "Broad City." In the film world, he appeared in movies like "Trainwreck," "Going the Distance," "Cedar Rapids," and "The Fault in Our Stars." Birbiglia, who is a close friend of NPR's Ira Glass , has also made appearances on Glass' "This American Life."

Birbiglia is overall an incredibly funny, smart, and insightful person, and his shows are evidence of that!

