Get a First Look at Michael Arden's AMERICAN DREAM STUDY
The Forest of Arden Company Has Released a First Look at the Immersive, Drive-Through, Socially-Distanced Theater Piece AMERICAN DREAM STUDY
The Forest of Arden has released a first look at Michael Arden's upcoming immersive, drive-through, socially-distanced theater piece American Dream Study.
Check it out below:
https://t.co/Q77lTAtX2i- The Forest of Arden (@ForestofArdenCo) July 24, 2020
-
?: Emilio Madrid#americandreamstudy #theforestofarden pic.twitter.com/MNhoGS5BTV
American Dream Study is a collaboration with a group of actors, dancers, musicians, filmmakers, stage managers, designers, choreographers, and medical professionals. This site-specific theatrical experiment will provide a first-of-its-kind socially-distanced communal experience for the age of COVID-19. The company-devised piece will be staged throughout the Columbia County towns of Philmont, Claverack, and Harlemville, with audience members receiving instructions on when and where to drive, park and walk via several smart technologies. American Dream Study will benefit small, local businesses in the communities in which this invite-only premiere will be explored.
The Forest of Arden Company includes: Tony-winner Nikki M. James, Krysta Rodriguez, Justin Scribner, Andy Mientus, Nick Adams, Cathy Ang, Kyle Brown, McCaleb Burnett, Andrei Chagas, Maxwell Dunham, Claybourne Elder, Leigh-Ann Esty, Sara Esty, Eamon Foley, Chris Grant, Sarah Harris, Daniel Hartman, Robert Hartwell, Van Hughes, TJ Kearney, Jeff Kuperman, Jesse Kovarsky, Jodi McFadden, Connor Norton, Davon Rainey, Shea Renne, Samantha Soule, Matthew Vincent Taylor, Peter Westervelt, Lauren Yalango-Grant, Zachary Berger, Tommy Kurzman, Dane Laffrey, Jean Mientus, Ryan Park, Peter Sachon, and producer Stephen Mack.
