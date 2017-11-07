Get Tappin'! 42ND STREET YOUNG PERFORMERS' EDITION Now Available for Licensing

Tams-Witmark has announced that the Young Performers' Edition of the hit musical 42nd Street is now available for licensing.

Developed in association with iTheatrics, the 42nd Street Young Performers' Edition (YPE) is a one-hour adaptation of the blockbuster Broadway musical, specially tailored for elementary and middle school-aged actors. The YPE materials have been prepared specifically to help schools and theatres mount their best possible production, providing young actors with an exciting and rewarding experience.

The ultimate show-biz musical, 42nd Street celebrates Broadway, Times Square, and the people who make the magic of musical theatre. The show follows aspiring chorus girl Peggy Sawyer, who comes to the big city from Allentown, PA, and lands an ensemble role in a glitzy new Broadway musical. As Peggy finds her footing onstage, the show faces its own challenges as it travels the rocky path towards opening night.

With a tuneful score by composer Harry Warren and lyricist Al Dubin, 42nd Street bubbles over with energy, humor, and show-stopping production numbers. The witty book by Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble includes some of the most famous lines in musical theatre, including "You're going out there a youngster, but you've got to come back a star!"

The original Broadway production, directed and choreographed by Gower Champion, opened on August 25, 1980 at the Winter Garden Theatre, starring Jerry Orbach as Julian Marsh, Wanda Richert as Peggy Sawyer, and Tammy Grimes as Dorothy Brock. The production won two Tony Awards, for Best Musical and Best Choreography and ran for 3,486 performances. The 2001 Broadway revival, starring Michael Cumptsy, Kate Levering, and Christine Ebersole, also won two Tony awards, including Best Revival of a Musical, and ran for 1,524 performances.

In his 5-star review of the current West End revival, Dominic Cavendish of The Telegraph called 42nd Street "the mother of all showbiz musicals" and "an American classic."

Tams-Witmark has been a leader in theatrical licensing for over ninety years, representing some of the finest titles in musical theater. Thousands of schools and community theaters present Tams-Witmark musicals each year.

