George Takei, Adam Pascal, Frankie Grande & More to be Featured in Broadway On Demand's Upcoming Programming

Broadway On Demand, the new streaming platform for theater devotees, has announced its initial slate of programming entitled "30 Days of Opening Nights." The platform, which officially goes live on Sunday, May 17, will offer an array of headline events, including the online streaming premiere of Broadway's Allegiance, featuring a live virtual red-carpet starring original company members George Takei, Telly Leung and other members of the Original Broadway Cast (Friday, May 29 at 7:30 PM ET), as well as a special streaming presentation of Broadway's Bandstand, with a live virtual Memorial Day celebration featuring very special guests. (Monday, May 25 at 7:30 PM ET).

Additional programming includes New York City Ballet Principal Tiler Peck's ballet class series, "Turn It Out with Tiler" (daily at 1:00 PM ET), "Dream Role" hosted by Frankie Grande (Mondays at 7:00 PM ET, beginning May 25 with exciting special guests) and several Broadway on Demand Originals including the new series "The Craftsman" hosted by acclaimed Broadway photographer Matthew Murphy (Tuesdays at 3:00 PM ET, beginning May 19 with special guest, Tony Award-winning Hamilton costume designer, Paul Tazewell), the series "Broadway Fanatic" hosted by @BroadwayGirlNYC, Laura Heywood (Wednesdays at 3:00 PM ET, beginning May 20), the series "Acoustic Café" (Wednesdays at 7:30 PM ET, beginning May 20 with special guest, Tony and Drama Desk Award nominee Adam Pascal), and the upcoming premiere of the series "First Look: New Musicals."

Finally, Morgan Freeman and Usher are among the latest to join the star-studded lineup for the previously announced "A Night of Covenant House Stars" (Monday, May 18 at 8:00 PM ET), the benefit concert featuring more than 50 powerhouse performers uniting to sing and share a message of inspiration for young people in support and celebration of the Covenant House, the international charity providing housing, food and healthcare to children and youth facing homelessness and the heroism of front-line staff working around the clock to keep them safe during the COVID-19 crisis.

Sean Cercone, Broadway On Demand President and CEO, said, "When we first set out to create this platform, our goal was simple: Deliver a wide variety of quality, theater-related content directly into consumers' homes. Now, in this unprecedented era, that simple goal has transformed into a deeply meaningful mission. BOD is a gathering place for both theatre lovers and theatre makers to celebrate, commune and share their passion for the form. We hope our current and future members are excited about the ability to be entertained, moved, educated, and inspired - all in one place. More than anything, we hope that Broadway On Demand is able to provide a sense of community when we need it most."

All events can be streamed directly at BroadwayOnDemand.com, where a complete schedule of events can also be found.

ABOUT "DREAM ROLE WITH Frankie Grande"

Celebrities who have always dreamed of playing a certain role can now live out that fantasy with television and theatre personality, Frankie Grande. Whether you stood in the middle of your bedroom as a kid and imagined you were on a Broadway stage or belted out an eleven o'clock number in the shower, we have all dreamed of playing that one role that has somehow eluded us. "Dream Role with Frankie Grande" finally casts his guests in the parts they've always longed to play.

ABOUT "THE CRAFTSMEN"

Broadway's most sought-after designers provide an inside look at the creative process - from the design concept to opening night. There are few, if any, art forms that are more collaborative than musical theatre. We get chills when the lights sync perfectly with that big chord at the end of Act 1. Our hearts race when a villain first appears in a terrifying costume. We can't help but applaud when the curtain rises on an elaborate set that defines a show on "The Great White Way." "The Craftsmen" turns the spotlight on those who make the magic behind the scenes. Hosted by celebrated Broadway photographer, Matthew Murphy.

ABOUT "BROADWAY FANATIC WITH Laura Heywood"

Broadway Girl, Laura Heywood, scours the internet in pursuit of the greatest and most fascinating musical theatre performances. We all love to be wowed by a viral video of a talented, unknown singer's rendition of "I Dreamed a Dream." But let's be honest - we also love the ones that fall far short of giving us goosebumps. The good, the bad and the "interesting" are all welcomed here as Broadway Girl critiques videos - all in good fun and in celebration of our love of theatre.

ABOUT "ACOUSTIC CAFÉ"

Well-known Broadway performers and writers sit down for an intimate acoustic concert of their own songs, classic tunes and Broadway favorites. No arrangements, orchestrations or production. Nothing but the song itself. Hear beloved songs, as well as new ones, stripped to the bone and exposed in their purest form.

ABOUT "FIRST LOOK: NEW MUSICALS"

Musical theatre writing teams give you a sneak peek into the writing room to find out what they are working on. It's your chance to discover what you'll be seeing on stage in the months to come. Composers, lyricists and book writers will let you in on their latest musical idea, share insight into their development process and share some never-before-heard songs. It's a unique glimpse into the beginnings of a musical.

