George Salazar to Welcome A Great Big World as Guests on SUNDAYS ON THE COUCH WITH GEORGE

George Salazar will welcome Grammy-winning pop pair, A Great Big World, to "Sundays on the Couch with George" this Sunday, May 3, 2020 at 5pm EST/2pm PST on Youtube. A Great Big World (Ian Axel and Chad King) are best known for their song, "Say Something," released with Christina Aguilera in 2013. The song garnered a seven-times-platinum certification and their debut album Is There Anybody Out There? earned gold certification. The band is gearing up to release their third album and recently released "I Will Always Be There," (full video with cameo by host George Salazar below) with proceeds going to Feeding America.

For this episode of "Sundays on the Couch with George," the band has decided to continue raising money for Feeding America (www.feedingamerica.org) who, along with its network of local leaders, is working to ensure that this pandemic does not perpetuate inequity or deepen the burdens often borne disproportionately by communities of color and low-income people. Feeding America is supporting the growing needs of the communities they serve. They have dedicated their resources, platforms, and political will to make the biggest impact on people with the greatest need. They believe this moment is an opportunity to illuminate how we are all affected when some of us lack the protections of a safety net. By focusing on the needs of people most impacted, they can better ensure the health and safety of all communities. The GoFundMe page for this week's episode can be found here: www.gofundme.com/sundays-on-the-couch-ep4.

Last week's episode of "Sundays on the Couch with George" featured Youtuber Thomas Sanders as the guest and raised $2,139 for Doctors Without Borders. Since launching the show four weeks ago, "Sundays on the Couch" has raised a total of $5,923 for organizations like Doctors Without Borders and The National Domestic Workers Alliance as well as organizations in need of funding like Epic Players, a neuro-inclusive theatre company that brings the arts to people living with developmental disabilities.

The "Delayed Duets" segment of the show has become a fan favorite of viewers at home and last week's musical performance featured Salazar and Sanders singing their rendition of "A Whole New World." Watch last week's full episode here:

Salazar and producer Sam Pasternack bring "Sundays on the Couch with George" to YouTube every Sunday at 5pm EST/2pm PST. "Sundays on the Couch" is a weekly, live talk-show that raises money each week for a different organization affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Salazar sits down with a different special guest every week for traditional Q&A segments, non-traditional and hilarious game segments, and the occasional musical performance. Throughout the show, viewers can make $10 donations via a GoFundMe link set up for a charity of the guest's choosing. Each $10 donation earns a chance to win a spot in #SundayStudyHall, a post-show private Zoom conference with Salazar and his guest. "Sundays on the Couch with George" streams live on Salazar's YouTube page (www.youtube.com/georgesalazaryt).





