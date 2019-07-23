George Salazar, MJ Rodriguez & Amber Riley Will Star in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Pasadena Playhouse

Pasadena Playhouse has just announced preliminary casting for Little Shop of Horrors which comes to the Playhouse September 17 through October 20; the press opening is September 25.



George Salazar, who is currently starring as "Michael" in the Broadway productions of Be More Chill (Lucille Lortel winner and Drama Desk Nominee for Outstanding Featured Actors in a Musical), has been announced for the role of "Seymour Krelborn." MJ Rodriguez, who currently stars as "Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista" in Pose - the Emmy-nominated FX drama series with the largest cast of transgender actors to be starring as series regulars in a scripted show - has been announced for the role of "Audrey." Amber Riley, best known for her portrayal of Mercedes Jones on the Fox comedy-drama series Glee, has been announced for the role of "Audrey II." Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

In Little Shop of Horrors (book and lyrics by Howard Ashman, music by Alan Menken), a power-hungry, R&B-singing, carnivorous plant sets its sights on world domination! Directed by Mike Donahue (The Legend of Georgia McBride, Geffen Playhouse), this deviously delicious sci-fi musical comedy favorite comes to the Playhouse with some deliciously devious new twists: a brand new puppet concept for Audrey II, and a whole new take on Skid Row.



Danny Feldman, Pasadena Playhouse Producing Artistic Director said, "Our new electrifying production of Little Shop of Horrors will give our audiences the opportunity to see a show they know and love in a way they never have before. From a delicious new take on everyone's favorite singing plant to the stunningly talented cast, this is sure to be a landmark theatrical event for Los Angeles."



Director Mike Donahue says, "with its gritty early-Motown-meets-B-movie-horror-sci-fi vibe, Little Shop of Horrors has always been a favorite musical of mine, and it is a thrill for me to delve deeply into this rich material with this spectacular, electric cast. I look forward to not only paying homage to this musical theatre classic, but also exploring the themes that are still so much a part of our world today. More than anything, I look forward to Playhouse audiences having the time of their lives, and hearing our Little Shop with fresh ears, in a way they never have before."



The design team features scenic design by Dane Laffrey; costume design by Danae McQueen; lighting design by Josh Epstein; sound design by Veronika Vorel; and choreography and puppet design by Sean Cawelti.



Tickets for Little Shop of Horrors start at $25 and are available at pasadenaplayhouse.org, by phone at 626-356-7529, and at the box office at 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101.