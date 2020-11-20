Genevieve Goings Releases New Song 'Grateful'

A new song for Thanksgiving 2020 and beyond! Children's entertainment star Genevieve Goings has released the Perfect Song for Right Now: "Grateful".

With a nod to the virtual nature of this year's holiday celebrations, this star of Disney's Choo Choo Soul creates an original song of love for family and friends.

STREAM THE SONG HERE

It's the first single from Genevieve Goings upcoming EP Great Indoors, slated for February 5, 2021

The song made its radio debut this week on SiriusXM's Kids Place Live.

"As a song Grateful is that perfect mix of "right song, right singer, right time"... It's not just a holiday single and an ode to family togetherness- It's a tune specifically for today, one that both reassures and reminds. Counting your blessings is an important way to stay happy and hopeful during times like these." -- Kenny Curtis, SiriusXM Satellite Radio

Genevieve Goings, a GRAMMY nominated children's recording artist and internationally touring entertainer and music producer, beloved by kids around the world for her work with Disney Junior and Fisher Price, releases "Grateful," This new and original song celebrates family and friends at a time when we can't gather in person for Thanksgiving and the winter holidays.

Hear the song and join Genevieve Goings and special guests LIVE today at 2:30 pm ET for a livestreamed simulcast mini-concert on Facebook Live and YouTube. And, on Sunday, November 22nd, Genevieve will perform at the virtual "Wiggle Out Loud" family music festival. Admission is free to both events.

This funky dance tune provides a bright spot for the season and will have everyone bopping around the kitchen. Goings' soulful and genuine R&B vibe and crystal-clear vocals provide something positive for our challenging times where FaceTime and Zoom sessions substitute for large family gatherings in real life."It's time for us all to turn towards the people we trust and love. We're all trying to figure out the new normal this year. It feels good to celebrate what we're grateful for, and you don't have to leave home to do it!" says Goings. As the lyrics to the song say, "As long as we're together/Doesn't matter how we meet."

The song is available to stream and download via Spotify, Amazon, Apple Music and other services.

Learn more by visiting Genevieve Goings' website.

