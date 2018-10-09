Gavin Creel Will Reunite with Sutton Foster for Roundabout's MY ONE AND ONLY Benefit

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) just announced Tony Award winner Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!, She Loves Me) will join two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster (Anything Goes, Thoroughly Modern Millie) in a special one-night-only Benefit Musical Performance of My One and Only, the award-winning musical comedy by Peter Stone and Timothy S. Mayer with music and lyrics by George and Ira Gershwin.

Gavin Creel was last seen on stage at Roundabout Theatre Company in the 2016 revival of She Loves Me. Sutton Foster has been a friend of Roundabout since her Tony Award-winning performance as "Reno Sweeney" in Anything Goes (2012), followed by her Tony-nominated performance as "Violet" in Violet (2014). Foster and Creel last appeared on Broadway together in the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Thoroughly Modern Millie. Roundabout is also thrilled to welcome back Rob Ashford to direct and choreograph this one-night-only special event. Ashford choreographed Roundabout's first musical at the American Airlines Theatre, The Boys From Syracuse in 2002.

The Benefit Musical Performance will take place on Monday, November 12, 2018 at 7:30 PM at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

From the airfield to the aquacade, this smash musical transports you across the carefree, jazz-charged world of 1927. A songbook of 16 of George and Ira's classics-including "Funny Face," "Nice Work If You Can Get It," and "How Long Has This Been Goin' On?"-launches the story of a heartsick aviator (Creel), a cross-channel swimmer (Foster), and the hilarious highs and lows of their unstoppable romance. He loves, and she loves, and they'll cross land, sea and sky to find a way to be together. 'S wonderful, 's marvelous-and 's taking flight for one night only. My One and Only won three Tony Awards when it was originally presented in 1983 starring Tommy Tune and Twiggy.

Proceeds from My One and Only will benefit Roundabout's Musical Theatre Fund which is dedicated to preserving this great American art form by bringing familiar and lesser-known works to a new generation of theatregoers, like this spring's Kiss Me, Kate.

VIP, Benefactor and Producer tickets include admission to an exclusive post-show party and dinner with the cast following the performance.

Generous underwriting support is provided by Roxanne and Scott Bok, Tom and Kitty Patterson Kempner, Diane and Tom Tuft, Michael T. Cohen, Colliers International NY LLC, Samantha Rudin Earls and David Earls, Kiendl and John Gordon, Stephanie and Ron Kramer, and Cynthia C. Wainwright and Stephen Berger.

The Post-Show Party is sponsored by TV Land's "Younger."

Additional cast members and creative team will be announced soon.

Watch Creel and Foster perform from Thoroughly Modern Millie in 2002:

Photo Credit: Robert Mannis

Include

