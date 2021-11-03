Gal Gadot to Join Rachel Zegler-Led SNOW WHITE Live Action Musical As the 'Evil Queen'

Variety is reporting that Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot is currently in final negotiations to join the upcoming live action Disney remake of Snow White.

Gadot is set to portray the Evil Queen opposite Rachel Zegler, the young star of Stephen Spielberg's upcoming "West Side Story" remake.

Though the film is a musical, there is no word on whether or not Gadot will sing as part of her role. In the original animated feature, the Queen is a non-singing role.

As previously reported, Tony and Academy Award-winning composing duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul will write new songs for the movie, which is a reimagining of the 1938 Disney animated classic. Marc Webb directs the film.

Zegler reportedly scored the role after producers, including "Wicked" producer Marc Platt, saw early footage from "West Side Story" and were "blown away."

Alongside playing Maria in "West Side Story," Zegler will also appear in the upcoming superhero sequel "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," which stars Zachary Levi and features Adam Brody, Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, Asher Angel, and more.