Gabrielle's Angel Foundation Raises $2.8 Million At Angel Ball

Gabrielle's Angel Foundation for Cancer Research raised $2.8 million at Angel Ball hosted by co-founders, songwriter Denise Rich and her daughters Daniella Rich Kilstock and Ilona Rich Schachter. Angel Ball made its return to Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, after hosting a virtual event in 2020 and a Hamptons fundraiser in 2021.

The star-studded event, known for its amazing live entertainment and celebrity participants, honors outstanding individuals who have made significant humanitarian and philanthropic contributions in support of cancer research. This year, the Angel Ball honored John Paulson - President, Paulson & Co. Inc. and Michael Vranos - Chief Executive Officer, Ellington Management Group, LLC. The evening's honorary chairs were Marc J. Leder - Co-Chief Executive Officer, Sun Capital Partners, Inc., and Amy & Brian France.

Additionally, an exciting new partnership with The Mark Foundation for Cancer Research was announced at this year's Gala. In 2022, The Mark Foundation selected a grantee from Gabrielle's Angel Foundation's prestigious Medical Research Awardees to fully support as a Mark Foundation for Cancer Research Fellow. The Mark Foundation also committed to co-funding at least one $500,000 grant that will be offered to two collaborating Gabrielle's Angel grantee alumni. This two-year grant will allow Gabrielle's Angel Foundation to re-invest in their grantees' impactful work while helping to accelerate progress by bringing together scientists and institutions for collaboration.

Guests at the black-tie fête, emceed by TODAY Lifestyle Contributor & New York Times Best-selling author Jill Martin were treated to special live performances. Star of stage and screen, Shoshana Bean kicked-off the evening with performances of "Hallelujah" and "When You Believe." Grammy Award-winning artist, Chaka Khan performed her hits, "I'm Every Woman," "Ain't Nobody," and "Tell Me Something Good." Grammy-nominated recording artist, actor, entrepreneur, philanthropist and media personality Fat Joe had the crowd on their feet as he performed, "What's Love," "All the Way Up," and "Lean Back." Later that evening, guests danced the night away to music by DJ Cassidy. Other notable guests included: B. Michael, Candace Bushnell, Jackie Goldschneider, Joy Corrigan, Julia Chatterley, Lee Daniels, Margaret Josephs, Mayor Eric Adams, Melissa Gorga, Montego Glover, Ramona Singer, Star Jones, Tommy and Dee Hilfiger, Ubah Hassan and others.

The event featured a live auction by Lydia Fenet, which included once in a lifetime experiences and luxury items, including: dinner for 8 at the legendary Rao's with Chazz Palminteri; art pieces by Mr. Brainwash and Peter Tunney; Lorraine Schwartz jewelry; a Sha Wellness Clinic experience in Spain and a Racing Unleashed Simulator 027. A silent auction will be hosted by Charitybuzz and will run online through October 27th. The silent auction can be found at www.charitybuzz.com/gabrielles

Sponsors for the evening included: Lorraine Schwartz, Alpha Romeo and Maserati of Manhattan, Tequila Tepozan and Tito's Handmade Vodka.

Each guest brought home a gift bag by Fabletics filled with items from: Glasshouse Fragrances; Grande Cosmetics; Michael Todd Cosmetics; Lucia Hwong Gordon: Goddess Music CD; WEN by Chaz Dean; STRYX; Peter Thomas Roth; Le Metier de Beaute; Beauty Stat; Legionware USA; Laura Geller; Alpha-H; Dr. Lara Devgan Scientific Beauty; Rhythm Foods and Pop Socket.

