Gabby Beans to Join The Sebastians for SONNETS & SONATAS Performance

Tony Award-nominated actress Gabby Beans will join The Sebastians Founding and Artistic Directors violinist Daniel Lee and harpsichordist Jeffrey Grossman for "Sonnets & Sonatas" on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at 5:00 PM at Good Shepherd-Faith Presbyterian Church in New York City. This unique program interweaves the elegance of Bach's violin sonatas with the timeless beauty of Shakespearean sonnets, creating a rare opportunity to experience four of Bach's iconic sonatas alongside some of Shakespeare's beloved sonnets and rarely-heard contemporary selections.

Gabby Beans brings an electrifying stage presence and unparalleled Shakespearean expertise to the concert. She captivated audiences as both Mercutio and Friar Lawrence in this year's revival of ROMEO AND JULIET at Circle in the Square Theatre, where she starred opposite Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor. In 2022, she made her Broadway debut as Sabina in the Lincoln Center revival of The Skin Of Our Teeth, earning both Distinguished Performance Award and Tony Award nominations. Her stellar off-Broadway work-including award-winning roles in JONAH at Roundabout Theatre Company and acclaimed performances in I'm Revolting and Anatomy of a Suicide-has cemented her reputation as one of today's most dynamic talents. Her impressive resume extends to television, with credits on Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+), Succession (HBO), The Good Fight (CBS), House of Cards, Blue Bloods, and Ray Donovan, and she has also made her mark as a filmmaker with award-winning narrative shorts.

Sonnets & Sonatas promises to be an extraordinarily challenging and compelling musical program. Audiences will enjoy the mastery of Bach's sonatas-Sonata no. 3 in E major, BWV 1016; Sonata no. 4 in C minor, BWV 1017; Sonata no. 6 in G major, BWV 1019; and Sonata in E minor, BWV 1023-interwoven with poetry, and all performed by some of today's top talents in their respective fields. This unique blend of poetry and music reveals how masters of each art form innovated within rigorous structure and crafted exquisite beauty.

Concert Information

Sonnets & Sonatas

Saturday, March 1, 2025 at 5pm

Good Shepherd-Faith Presbyterian Church

152 West 66th St..

New York, NY 10023