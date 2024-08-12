Gabby Beans, Tommy Dorfman & More Will Join Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler in ROMEO + JULIET

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The scene is being laid in fair Verona. The new Broadway production of ROMEO + JULIET, starring Kit Connor and Golden Globe Award winner Rachel Zegler, has just announced its complete cast.

Zegler and Connor will be joined by Tony Award nominee Gabby Beans (Skin of Our Teeth) as ‘Mercutio/The Friar,’ Tommy Dorfman (Broadway Debut; “13 Reasons Why”) as ‘The Nurse/Tybalt,’ Nihar Duvvuri (Broadway Debut) as ‘Balthazar,’ Sola Fadiran (Camelot) as ‘Capulet/Lady Capulet,’ Daniel Bravo Hernández (Broadway Debut) as ‘Abraham,’ Taheen Modak (BroadwayDebut) as ‘Benvolio,’ Jasai Chase Owens (Broadway Debut; “The Expanse”) as ‘Gregory,’ Gían Pérez (Sing Street) as ‘Samson/Paris/Peter’ and understudies Missy Malek (Broadway Debut), Timothy Oh (Broadway Debut), Susannah Perkins (The Wolves) and Daniel Velez (Broadway Debut).

Watch a video of the just-announced cast here!

Directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold (An Enemy of the People), ROMEO + JULIET will feature music by Grammy Award winner Jack Antonoff and movement direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge).

Rehearsals for ROMEO + JULIET begin today, Monday, August 12, and director Sam Gold said, “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be starting today with this brilliant ensemble. In the play, there are two households, but for us in the room, it really feels like one family.”

ROMEO + JULIET will begin performances on Thursday, September 26, 2024 and officially open on Thursday, October 24, 2024 at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre (1633 Broadway) for a strictly limited, 16-week engagement. Tickets are now on sale at www.romeoandjulietnyc.com. Rush policy, lottery and other accessible pricing initiatives will be announced at a later date.

ROMEO + JULIET will feature scenic design by Tony Award nominee dots, costume design by Tony Award nominee Enver Chakartash, lighting design by Tony Award nominee Isabella Byrd, sound design by Tony Award winner Cody Spencer, hair, wig and makeup design by Robert Pickens and Katie Gell and violence by Drew Leary. Claire Warden will serve as intimacy director, Gigi Buffington will serve as voice and text coach and Michael Sexton and Ayanna Thompson will serve as dramaturgy and text consultants. Production stage management is by Rachel Bauder, Juniper Street Productions is the Production Manager and 101 Productions, Ltd will serve as general manager. Casting is by Taylor Williams, CSA.

The youth are fucked. Left to their own devices in their parents’ world of violent ends, an impulsive pair of star-crossed lovers hurtle towards their inescapable fate. The intoxicating high of passion quickly descends into a brutal chaos that can only end one way.