GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Plays Final Broadway Performance

Gutenberg! opened on October 12  at the James Earl Jones Theatre.

By: Jan. 28, 2024

Gutenberg! The Musical! Show Information
Today, January 28, 2024, Gutenberg! The Musical! will play its final performance at on Broadway after 29 previews and 125 regular performances. 

Tony Award nominees Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells reunited onstage for the first time since The Book of Mormon in Gutenberg! The Musical!, written by Tony and Emmy Award® nominees Scott Brown and Anthony King, directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers

Gutenberg! The Musical! officially opened on Thursday, October 12  at the James Earl Jones Theatre in a strictly limited 20-week engagement.

Broadway runs on three things: big dreams, minuscule odds, and lots and lots of unearned confidence. Oh, and star power! Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, the most acclaimed musical comedy duo of their generation, finally reunite in Gutenberg! The Musical!, a full-throated celebration of the ancient, universal, and incredibly foolish urge to put on a show. 

In addition to being developed at UCB, Gutenberg! The Musical! was also a part of the New York Musical Theatre Festival in 2005 and 2006 before having an Off-Broadway run in 2006 where it received Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Lortel Award nominations. In addition to New York, productions of Gutenberg! have been seen across the North America, as well as UK, Australia, France, Spain, and Korea.




