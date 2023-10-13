Video: On the Red Carpet With Andrew Rannells, Josh Gad & More at GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Gutenberg! The Musical! officially opened on Thursday, October 12 in a strictly limited 20-week engagement playing through Sunday, January 28, 2024 only. 

Oct. 13, 2023

Tony Award nominees Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells are back onstage at the James Earl Jones Theatre for their eagerly anticipated return to Broadway in Gutenberg! The Musical! written by Tony and Emmy Award® nominees Scott Brown and Anthony King, directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers. 

Check out footage from the red carpet below!

Broadway runs on three things: big dreams, minuscule odds, and lots and lots of unearned confidence. Oh, and star power! Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, the most acclaimed musical comedy duo of their generation, finally reunite in Gutenberg! The Musical!, a full-throated celebration of the ancient, universal, and incredibly foolish urge to put on a show. 

In addition to being developed at UCB, Gutenberg! The Musical! was also a part of the New York Musical Theatre Festival in 2005 and 2006 before having an Off-Broadway run in 2006 where it received Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Lortel Award nominations. In addition to New York, productions of Gutenberg! have been seen across the North America, as well as UK, Australia, France, Spain, and Korea.





RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: The Cast of GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Takes Their Opening Night Bows Photo
Photos: The Cast of GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Takes Their Opening Night Bows

Gutenberg! The Musical! officially opened on Thursday, October 12 in a strictly limited 20-week engagement playing through Sunday, January 28, 2024 only. Check out photos from the opening night curtain call here!

2
Video: Nathan Lane Makes Cameo in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL Photo
Video: Nathan Lane Makes Cameo in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL

Nathan Lane made a surprise cameo during last night's opening night of Gutenberg! The Musical, appearing as Max Bialystock, the character he played in the musical The Producers.

3
Review Roundup: GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Opens On Broadway Starring Josh Gad and Andrew Ran Photo
Review Roundup: GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Opens On Broadway Starring Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells

Tony Award nominees Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells are back onstage at the James Earl Jones Theatre for their eagerly anticipated return to Broadway in Gutenberg! The Musical! written by Tony and Emmy Award® nominees Scott Brown and Anthony King, directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers. Read reviews for the production!

4
Video: Josh Gad & Andrew Rannells Perform & Play Celebrity Hats on FALLON Photo
Video: Josh Gad & Andrew Rannells Perform & Play 'Celebrity Hats' on FALLON

Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells looked back on their time in The Book of Mormon and discussed why they call Gutenberg! 'the Hamilton of our generation' on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last night. Fallon also introduced a new game to the show, inspired by Gutenberg!, and they closed out their appearance by a musical performance. Watch the video!

