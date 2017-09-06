GROUNDHOG DAY Cast Members to Perform at Broadway At W with Special Guest Eva Noblezada

Cast members from the Broadway musical GROUNDHOG DAY will celebrate their Broadway run with a performance at Broadway at W New York on Sunday, September 10th at 7:30 pm. Miss Saigon star and Tony nominee Eva Noblezada will be Sunday night's special guest performer. Produced by 42 Seven Productions in partnership with W New York - Times Square, the raw and intimate concert series shines a light on Broadway's brightest talents accompanied by an acoustic guitar and cajon. Broadway.com's Content Producer Matt Rodin will host the evening.



The evening will feature performances by Rheaume Crenshaw, Michael Fatica, Rebecca Faulkenberry, Katy Geraghty, Camden Gonzales, Taylor Jones, Tari Kelly, Joseph Medeiros, Sean Montgomery, Raymond J. Lee, Jenna Rubaii and Vishal Vaidya.



Standard standing admission is free. $20 limited reserved seating available for purchase by visiting bit.ly/2eWzQwr.



Broadway At W Times Square is a night produced by Broadway and TV veterans in an effort to shed a light on Broadway's hottest shows and their talented casts! An authentic Broadway experience at the exclusive W New York - Times Square.



Based on the iconic film, Groundhog Day is re-imagined by the award-winning creators of the international hit Matilda The Musical-including director Matthew Warchus and songwriter Tim Minchin-with a book by original screenwriter Danny Rubin. Starring Olivier Award winner and three-time Tony Award nominee Andy Karl, Groundhog Day is the new musical comedy about living life to the fullest, one day at a time.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

