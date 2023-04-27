Lottery/Rush Announced for GREY HOUSE on Broadway; Previews Begin Saturday

Producers Tom Kirdahy and Robert Ahrens have announced the digital lottery and rush tickets policies for the New York premiere of Grey House by Levi Holloway, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello. Grey House will begin previews on Broadway on Saturday, April 29 at 8 pm.

GREY HOUSE Telecharge Digital Lottery: The Telecharge digital lottery provides theatregoers access to affordable tickets. Patrons may enter the Grey House lottery from 12am to 3pm one day before the performance. Winners drawn at 9am and 3pm may purchase up to two tickets for $43 each (+ $2 facility fee + $5 service charge) and have six hours to claim. The lottery can be accessed at greyhouselottery.com.

GREY HOUSE Rush Tickets: Rush tickets are available in person, day of performance when the box office opens (10am - Mon through Sat & 12pm on Sundays starting May 28). Tickets are $35, 2 per person and locations are at the discretion of the box office.

Grey House stars Laurie Metcalf as "Raleigh," Tatiana Maslany as "Max," Paul Sparks as "Henry," Sophia Anne Caruso as "Marlow," Millicent Simmonds as "Bernie," Cyndi Coyne as "The Ancient," Colby Kipnes as "Squirrel," Alyssa Emily Marvin as "A1656," and Eamon Patrick O'Connell as "The Boy." Understudies include: Winsome Brown, Emma Safiyah Haeri, Mia Sinclair Jenness, Claire Karpen, Daniel Reece, Erin Rosenfeld and Luca Thomas.

The creative team includes three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask (Scenic Design), Emmy nominee Rudy Mance (Costume Design), seven-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Tony Award nominee Tom Gibbons (Sound Design), Ellenore Scott (Movement Consultant), Obie Award winner Or Matias (Music Supervisor & A Cappella Arranger), Andrew Morrill (Director of Artistic Sign Language), Katie Gell & Robert Pickens (Wig & Hair Design), Christina Grant (Makeup Design) and David Caparelliotis (Casting).

Grey House begins performances on Saturday, April 29, 2023, and officially opens on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street) on Broadway.

When a couple crashes their car in the mountains, they seek shelter in an isolated cabin. Its inhabitants, though somewhat unusual, are eager to make their guests feel right at home. But as the blizzard outside rages on and one night turns into several, the couple becomes less and less sure of what's true-about their hosts, themselves, and why that sound in the walls keeps getting louder. Two-time Tony Award winner Laurie Metcalf (A Doll's House, Part 2) stars in this first-of-its-kind Broadway experience, alongside Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany ("Orphan Black"), Emmy nominee Paul Sparks ("House of Cards"), Lortel Award nominee Sophia Anne Caruso (School For Good And Evil), and Critics' Choice Award nominee Millicent Simmonds (A Quiet Place). With direction by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello (The Humans, Wicked), and written by Levi Holloway, Grey House is a "savvy, smart new play-that just happens to be legitimately terrifying" (Chicago Tribune).

"The moment we encountered Levi Holloway's Grey House, we knew we had to produce this exciting, sophisticated, and terrifying new play on Broadway, helmed by one of the greatest directors of our time, Joe Mantello. Grey House will be unlike anything New York audiences have ever experienced, brought to life by a group of extraordinary actors led by Laurie Metcalf, Tatiana Maslany, Paul Sparks, Sophia Anne Caruso and Millicent Simmonds, and a team of brilliant designers," said producers Tom Kirdahy and Robert Ahrens.

Grey House on Broadway is produced by Tom Kirdahy and Robert Ahrens, and co-produced by Haley Swindal, M. Kilburg Reedy, Kors Le Pere Theatricals, Jay Alix & Una Jackman, Chris Aniello, Peter Askin, Excelsior Entertainment, Grace Street Creative Group, Jas Theatricals Limited, Willette Klausner, James L. Nederlander, No Guarantees, Eric Passmore, Seriff Productions, The Shubert Organization, Wild Oak Media, Salman Al-Rashid/Jamie deRoy, Richard Batchelder/Haffner-Wright Theatricals, Morris Berchard/Ken & Mady Kades, BlumeSilver Productions/Carmen A. Quiñones, Burba Hayes/Gary DiMauro, Burnt Umber Productions/Barbara Freitag, Susan Goulet/MatPat & Stephanie Patrick, Megan Kingery/HunterJohnsonXpedition and Silva Theatrical Group.

The regular performance schedule for Grey House is: Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at 8pm, with matinees Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm and Sunday at 3pm. For the schedule during preview performances, visit GreyHouseBroadway.com. Two confirmed ASL interpreted performances will be on Sunday, May 28 (matinee) and Thursday, June 8 (evening) with Hands On - Sign Language Interpreters & Consulting Services.

The world premiere of Grey House was developed and produced by A Red Orchid Theatre in Chicago, Illinois in 2019, directed by Shade Murray, and went on to win three Jeff Awards, including for Best New Work in 2020.