GREATEST SHOWMAN Soundtrack Heads to Billboard 200 Top Spot for Second Week

Billboard reports that the soundtrack to THE GREATEST SHOWMAN, featuring original songs from Tony and Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, is heading for its second straight week at at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Jan. 20. It is expected to earn approximately 100,000 equivalent album units in the week ending Jan. 11, placing it far ahead of its next competitor, Ed Sheeran's ÷ (Divide), with around 50,000 units.



The album soared from the fifth spot to the No. 1 position on the January 13 chart, marking the first soundtrack to lead the list since Fifty Shades Darker in March of 2017. The top 10 of the new January 20, 2018-dated Billboard 200 chart is scheduled to be revealed on Billboard's websites on Sunday, Jan. 14.

At the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards, the song "This Is Me" (performed by Keala Settle) took home the award for Best Original Song - Motion Picture. The 20th Century FOX musical film, in theaters now, received three total Golden Globe nominations, also including Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy (Hugh Jackman).



The soundtrack also includes standout songs "Rewrite The Stars" (performed by Zac Efron and Zendaya) and "The Greatest Show" (performed by Hugh Jackman, Keala Settle, Zendaya, Zac Efron, and ensemble). The collection was named to Oprah's Favorite Things List 2017, which declared the soundtrack to be "a celebration of imagination," noting "'This Is Me' should be everyone's theme song." "This Is Me", also recently covered by GRAMMY®-nominated superstar Kesha, was called "an anthem for outcasts" by Variety.

