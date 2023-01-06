GREAT EXPECTATIONS, TITANIQUE & More Lead Top Off-Broadway Shows for January 2023

What's happening off-Broadway? BroadwayWorld is helping you pick what to see next by rounding up our top recommended theatre each month. Coming up off-Broadway this January is a Broadway-bound classic, a world premiere musical, and so much more!

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

New York Theatre Workshop

Now through January 22, 2023

Before it transfers to Broadway, Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Merrily We Roll Along is running at New York Theatre Workshop, after its sold-out runs at London's Menier Chocolate Factory and the Olivier Award-winning West End transfer produced by Sonia Friedman Productions. Directed by Olivier Award winner Maria Friedman, it stars Daniel Radcliffe as Charley Kringas, Jonathan Groff as Franklin Shepard, and Lindsay Mendez as Mary Flynn.

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

New World Stages

Now running

Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident-prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

THE WANDERERS

Laura Pels Theatre

January 26- March 26, 2023

From playwright Anna Ziegler (The Last Match) comes the New York premiere of a play that ripples across cultures, challenging two very different couples with the same question: Can we be happy with what we have while we have it? Orthodox Jews Esther and Schmuli are newly married, and their future is written in the laws of the Torah. Secular Jew Abe is a famous novelist who believes he can write his own future...until an unexpected email from a movie star puts his marriage to the test and threatens to prove him wrong.

COLIN QUINN: SMALL TALK

Lucille Lortel Theate

Now through February 11, 2023

In his latest attempt at humor, Colin breaks down the one area he's actually gifted in: Personality. Mr. Quinn has been chatting it up with friends, family, municipal employees and counter people for his whole life and now he can teach you how to stop sucking the energy out of the room.

TITANIQUE

Daryl Roth Theatre

Now through May 14, 2023

When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar-winning film Titanic, you get Titanique, a musical celebration that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical and joyful slay-fest. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to casually hijack a Titanic Museum tour and enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic's beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog.

WOLF PLAY

Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater

January 26- March 5, 2023

When an off-the-record adoption goes awry, Jeenu's new parents learn just how far a wolf will go to defend its pack. Hansol Jung's Wolf Play is directed by Dustin Wills with exuberant imagination as MCC brings the critically acclaimed sold out Soho Rep production back to the stage.

ENDGAME

Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage

January 25- March 12, 2023

Endgame, Nobel Prize-winning playwright Samuel Beckett's (1906-1989) favorite play, is a tragicomedy of epic proportions. Written in a macabre intensity of mood, it represents the playwright's fierce declaration of oblivion in a world populated with its last survivors. The play, about the end of everything, moves inexorably to its own conclusion, with its own humor bursting out of the bounds of Beckett's dark account of the Earth's last whimper.

GREAT EXPECTATIONS

Greenwich House Theatre

Now through February 11, 2023

Actor, comedian, and multi-marathon runner Eddie Izzard's boundary-pushing career spans all of these with record-breaking comedy tours and critically acclaimed film, TV, and theatre performances. But few know that acting was her first love. This show offers the chance to see Eddie in a solo performance of the master storyteller's beloved epic, Great Expectations. In Charles Dickens' Great Expectations, Eddie portrays 19 characters in a classic tale of convicts, mystery, friendship, rivalry, unrequited love, revenge, and redemption.

WITHOUT YOU

New World Stages

January 14-April 30, 2023

In 1994, Anthony Rapp was twenty-two, out of money and working at a Starbucks, about to audition for a new musical by a young writer named Johnathan Larson. That musical was the global phenomenon RENT. This is where the story of WITHOUT YOU begins. Based on the New York Times bestseller of the same name and backed by a 5-piece rock band, Anthony shares his unimaginable real-life of the early years of RENT in this intimate evening of unsurpassed joy and unspeakable loss.

CORNELIA STREET

Atlantic Stage 2

January 20- February 14, 2023

In a back street in the West Village, Jacob Towney tries to save the restaurant that has been his home for longer than he can remember and release his daughter to the life he dreams she can have. His place is a home for the odd ghosts of the Village. It is out of place and out of time and running out of luck. The world premiere musical features a book by Tony Award winner Simon Stephens, music and lyrics by Mark Eitzel, choreography by two-time "Bessie Award" winner Hope Boykin, directed by Tony Award nominee Neil Pepe.

