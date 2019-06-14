GREASE's Jackie Burns Takes Over Instagram Tomorrow!

Grease is definitely going to be the word because Jackie Burns, from Pittsburgh CLO's production of Grease, is taking over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story tomorrow, June 15th! Be sure to tune in throughout the day to get a peek behind-the-scenes of a two-show day of the classic show. This takeover is bound to be the one that we want, so you're not gonna want to miss it!

Also be sure to check out Jackie's new music video with her take on Grease's classic song 'You're the One That I Want' featuring Jon Robert Hall!

Jackie is currently playing Rizzo in the Pittsburgh CLO production of Grease. She is thrilled to be back at the Benedum Center where she was last seen as Aldonza in Man of LaMancha and Linda in The Wedding Singer earning her a nomination for Pittsburgh performer of the year. Jackie is also known as Broadway's longest running Elphaba in Wicked. She has appeared in the original Broadway casts of If/Then and Hair and the original cast of Rock of Ages.

Pittsburgh CLO is filling the Benedum Center with the sock-hop sounds of the original high school musical, GREASE, June 7 - 16. Superstar of stage and silver screen and American Idol favorite Clay Aiken stars as Teen Angel, with former 'Wicked' star Jackie Burns as Rizzo, Anastasia's Zach Adkins as Danny Zuko, and RISE star Damon J. Gilllespie as Doody!

Since making its Broadway debut in 1972, Grease, the story of innocent, lovesick Sandy and bad-boy Danny attempting to rekindle a summer romance, has been captivating audiences of all generations. Take a rock 'n' roll trip back to the 1950s with electrifying choreography and unforgettable hits from the iconic movie including: "You're The One That I Want," "Summer Nights," "Greased Lightnin'" and many more.

Tickets are now available by phone at 412-456-6666, online at pittsburghCLO.org or by visiting the Box Office at Theater Square.





