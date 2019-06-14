VIDEO: Jackie Burns Sings New Take on GREASE's 'You're the One That I Want'

This music video is definitely the one that we want! Jackie Burns, who is currently starring in Grease at Pittsburgh CLO, just released her music video for her new take on the show's iconic song 'You're the One That I Want' alongside Jon Robert Hall. Check out the video below!

The video was music produced and arranged by Jon Robert Hall. Chris Meek served as the music video's director and producer, with Mark Finch Hedengren as the lighting technician, Lexi Walker as the production assistant and Tyler McKinnon as the camera assistant.

Jackie is playing Rizzo in the Pittsburgh CLO production of Grease. She is thrilled to be back at the Benedum Center where she was last seen as Aldonza in Man of LaMancha and Linda in The Wedding Singer earning her a nomination for Pittsburgh performer of the year. Jackie is also known as Broadway's longest running Elphaba in Wicked.She has appeared in the original Broadway casts of If/Then and Hair and the original cast of Rock of Ages.

Pittsburgh CLO is filling the Benedum Center with the sock-hop sounds of the original high school musical, GREASE, June 7 - 16. Superstar of stage and silver screen and American Idol favorite Clay Aiken stars as Teen Angel, with former 'Wicked' star Jackie Burns as Rizzo, Anastasia's Zach Adkins as Danny Zuko, and RISE star Damon J. Gilllespie as Doody!

Since making its Broadway debut in 1972, Grease, the story of innocent, lovesick Sandy and bad-boy Danny attempting to rekindle a summer romance, has been captivating audiences of all generations. Take a rock 'n' roll trip back to the 1950s with electrifying choreography and unforgettable hits from the iconic movie including: "You're The One That I Want," "Summer Nights," "Greased Lightnin'" and many more.

Tickets are now available by phone at 412-456-6666, online at pittsburghCLO.org or by visiting the Box Office at Theater Square.





