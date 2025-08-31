GPC Entertainment Debuts New Original Musical I'M THAT WITCH

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



GPC Entertainment has announced the debut of I'm That Witch, an original musical experience that blends music, dance, circus arts, comedy, and magic in a hauntingly glamorous tale of rebellion, sisterhood, and transformation. Directed and produced by Andrea Palesh & Melissa Buriak, with new original music by Sturkey & Studabker, the show debuts at Chelsea Table + Stage in New York City on October 25 & 26, 2025 at 7:00 PM. In-person and livestream ticket options available.

Set inside a haunted circus ruled by the sinister White Rabbit, played by Gregory Levine, I'm That Witch follows a coven of witches trapped under his mesmerizing control. When a mysterious new witch, Clara, played by Willow Johnson, arrives, she may hold the key to their liberation-or to their downfall.

Narrated by a charismatic black cat, played by Jackson Sturkey-a symbol of queer allyship and otherworldly wisdom-the story explores what happens when women and outsiders unite to reclaim their voices, power, and purpose.

Featuring original music by Sturkey & Studabaker, the show spans haunting ballads to explosive anthems sung by The Hecete, played by Jessie "Bangerang" Atkinson, Kiley Etling, and Nikki Sember. With GPC's signature fusion of fierce choreography, immersive storytelling, and gender-bending spectacle, I'm That Witch is a rallying cry for the misunderstood, the magical, and the unapologetically othered.

The cast features GPC company members: Zoe Oliveras, Gregory Levine, Melissa Buriak, Willow Johnson, Jackson Sturkey, Kay Radomski, Rachel Caron, Rachel Higbee Pathak, Shannon McGee, and Victoria Manoli.

Guest acts include: Nikki Sember, and Kiley Etling & Jessie "Bangarang" Atkinson of The Family Liquid Dinner.

ABOUT GPC ENTERTAINMENT:

GPC Entertainment is an NYC-based theater production company that creates multi-disciplinary music and dance variety cabaret shows - blending musical theater, pop culture, vintage cabaret, and vaudeville influences. Themed variety shows include: The Guilty Pleasures Cabaret, Femme Fatale, Holiday Spectacular, Freak Show, Flashback to Y2K, Best of The Sirens, Cocktails & Carols, Sidewalk Speakeasy, and Pop-Up Cabaret. The company's self-produced musical dance videos have garnered over 2 million views on YouTube alone. Founded in 2014, the company was created when an Upper West Side restaurant commissioned founder Bridget Bose to produce a cabaret show. The initial mission was simple, and remains the same to this day: Create performance art inspired by music, dance, and costumes that fulfill their guilty performing pleasures. After a nine-month run, the company moved the show downtown to the world-famous Duplex Cabaret Theater - where they sold out monthly shows for years. The notoriety that GPC gained from their performances at The Duplex led to performances at Jazz at Lincoln Center; New York Fashion Week; Feinstein's/54 Below; Chelsea Table + Stage; Green Room 42, The Cutting Room; DROM; The Triad; The Ten-Foot Rat Cabaret; Clocktower Cabaret in Denver, Stage 773 in Chicago; and Voodoo Comedy Lounge in Denver; Caribbean Villas in San Pedro, Belize; and Resorts World, Bimini, Bahamas. In 2018, the company formed The Sirens, a female vocal group that seamlessly blends retro vibes, pop tunes, and musical theater stylings with tight harmonies and leading lady vocals. In 2020, the company quickly and successfully shifted to virtual programming due to pandemic shutdowns, and has since incorporated virtual programming, film productions, and site-specific works into their repertoire. They continue to innovate their business and art and produce monthly variety shows in NYC and beyond. Produced and directed by a female-led team, GPC also focuses on providing performance and production opportunities for female-identifying artists and art that celebrates the femme experience. For more information, please visit www.gpc-entertainment.com.

ABOUT CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE:

Chelsea Table + Stage is New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and music. Offering a wide variety of American-fare menu items, with curated wine + cocktails, audiences can experience some of the best touring performers in the world featured alongside local emerging artists. Chelsea Table + Stage opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. Chelsea Table + Stage is located at 152 West 26th Street, inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at chelseatableandstage.com.