GLORIA, INTO THE WOODS & More - Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags
We're highlighting the top virtual show programs from BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag!
Each week, we'll be highlighting the top virtual show programs from BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag! Want to create a FREE Stage Mag for you own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.
Stage Mag is BroadwayWorld's service for easily creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions, from streaming to broadcast to in-person.
With new features including BroadwayWorld's Daily Broadway Word Game and Audience Polls, you can put your audience's theatre knowledge to the test during intermission, gather insight on your crowd's theatre-going experience, or pose questions about your show!
Into the Woods - Watters Theater
The Addams Family - Newburgh Free Academy
Gloria - Capital Stage
About Stage Mag
It begins like a traditional show program with cover art, cast and creative team information and then the sky (and your creativity) is the limit. Program builders can add photos, videos, interactive advertisements with their own ad pages, sell merchandise, collect email addresses, customize the design, and promote the show with a QR code.
Just one smartphone click on a code included on lobby signs, printed slips, web site, or stream will instantly open the new interactive digital program. Get started now on building your first Stage Mag!
