GLITTER & DOOM Soundtrack Out Now

The soundtrack to Glitter & Doom – the new film musical told through 25 iconic Indigo Girls classics – is available now in digital and streaming formats from record label PS Classics. Produced by Michelle Chamuel, a finalist from NBC’s “The Voice,” the movie’s soundtrack charts the romance between aspiring circus performer Glitter (Filipino star Alex Diaz) and struggling musician Doom (UK newcomer Alan Cammish). The album features selections such as “Closer to Fine,” “Power of Two” and “Get Out the Map,” a dance remix of “Galileo” by Ruby Rose – plus “What We Wanna Be,” a new Indigo Girls original written specifically for the end credits. In addition to vocals by Diaz, Cammish and Chamuel, it also features star supporting turns by Ming-Na Wen, Missi Pyle, Lea DeLaria, Tig Notaro, Kate Pierson of the B-52’s, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Peppermint, Broadway’s Beth Malone, and Amy Ray and Emily Saliers of Indigo Girlsthemselves.

Tommy Krasker, co-founder of PS Classics, comments: “Glitter & Doom is a joyous and inventive and moving film, but its accomplishments go way beyond what you see on the screen. By reintroducing Indigo Girls songs to a new audience and reimagining them with a more contemporary sound, it reminds us how and why great music endures. By placing the songs within a context of a film musical, and telling the story through Amy and Emily’s lyrics, it makes you see their work in ways you hadn’t before. And by forging a queer love story on the screen at a time when LGBTQ rights are in danger of being restricted and revoked, it makes a powerful and positive statement that never turns polemic. These are bold and brilliant achievements — and all of them lie quietly beneath the surface of this incredibly exuberant and upbeat film. It’s the sort of film that works on so many levels, it practically cries out for a soundtrack. We couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of it.”

Indigo Girls, composed of the Grammy Award–winning duo Amy Ray and Emily Saliers, is one of the most successful folk duos in history. They have recorded 16 studio albums (seven gold, four platinum, one double platinum), sold over 15 million records, and built a dedicated, enduring following. Their 35-year career began in clubs around their native Atlanta, GA, before taking off with their eponymous major label debut which sold over two million units under the power of songs “Closer to Fine” and “Kid Fears.” Committed and uncompromising activists, they work on issues like immigration reform (El Refugio), LGBTQ advocacy, education (Imagination Library), death penalty reform, and Native American rights. They are co-founders of Honor the Earth, a non-profit dedicated to the survival of sustainable Native communities, Indigenous environmental justice, and green energy solutions.

The film Glitter & Doom, directed by Tom Gustafson and written by Cory Krueckeberg, opens today, March 8 at New York’s Quad Cinema and Los Angeles’ Landmark Theaters Sunset through Music Box Films, with a national rollout one week later. As SPEAKproductions, Krueckeberg and Gustafson have made seven films, which have won more than 60 awards while playing over 250 film festivals around the world. Their debut feature, the musical fantasy Were the World Mine – the team’s first soundtrack collaboration with PS Classics – was chosen as a “Critic’s Pick” by The New York Times, who called it “movie musical magic.”