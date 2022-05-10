GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Will Embark on North American Tour in 2023

Today, it was announced that the North American Tour of the acclaimed Girl from the North Country, nominated for 7 Tony Awards including Best Musical, will have its technical rehearsals and tour premiere at Hennepin Theatre Trust's historic Orpheum Theatre in the Fall of 2023. In addition to the wonderful audiences for theatrical launches, the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis is only two hours from Bob Dylan's hometown, Duluth, Minn. and the setting of Girl from the North Country. The tour will travel across the country to cities such as Baltimore, Buffalo, Dallas, Greenville, Las Vegas, Seattle, Tulsa and Washington DC. Additional tour cities and casting will be announced in the coming months.

Girl From The North Country received seven Tony Award Nominations in 2022, including Best New Musical, Best Book of a Musical (Conor McPherson), Best Orchestrations (Simon Hale), Best Sound Design of a Musical(Simon Baker), Best Direction of a Musical (Conor McPherson), Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical (Mare Winningham), and Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical(Jeannette Bayardelle).

"It's quite an honor for Hennepin Theatre Trust to launch the national tour given Minnesota's love of Bob Dylan and what he has meant to the state and the Orpheum Theatre, " says Mark Nerenhausen, Hennepin Theatre Trust president and CEO. "Bob Dylan owned the Orpheum during the 1970s and 1980s making this a full circle moment of celebration of his iconic music and storytelling."

"What a thrill it is to have returned to Broadway, received 7 Tony nominations and announced the launch of our North American tour in the same week," said producers Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons. "It is an absolute honor to share the magic of Bob Dylan's songs and Conor McPherson's remarkable storytelling to theatre audiences around the country and beyond."

Girl From The North Country, written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson, boldly reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan, as they've never been heard before. This spiritually uplifting and beautiful story is set in Duluth, MN, in 1934, when a group of wanderers' lives intersect at a house full of music, life and hope.

Girl From The North Country is currently playing a strictly limited return engagement on Broadway through Saturday, June 11, 2022. The production originally opened on Broadway on March 5, 2020 to rave reviews, but closed just a week later, along with all other Broadway shows, due to COVID pandemic. The production re-opened on Broadway on October 13, 2021 and played through January 23, 2022. The production originated at The Old Vic in London. In addition to Broadway, it has played in the West End and Toronto, at The Public Theater in New York, and is currently playing across Australia and embarking upon a UK and Ireland tour, opening in Dublin on June 25th.

Girl From The North Country's Original Broadway Cast Album was a 2022 GRAMMY Award nominee for "Best Musical Theater Album."

The current Broadway cast includes Todd Almond, Colin Bates, Tony nominee Jeannette Bayardelle, Craig Bierko, Jennifer Blood, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Housso Semon, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Ben Toomer, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Aidan Wharton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony & Academy Award nominee and two-time Emmy Award winner Mare Winningham.

Girl From The North Country features scenic and costume design by Rae Smith; orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale, with additional arrangements by Simon Hale and Conor McPherson; lighting design by Mark Henderson; sound design by Simon Baker; movement direction by Lucy Hind; and music direction by Marco Paguia.

The Broadway production of Girl From The North Country is produced by Tristan Baker & Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Steven Lappin, Sony Music Entertainment/Sony ATV, David Mirvish, Len Blavatnik, The Dodgers, Eric & Marsi Gardiner, Dianne Roberts, John Gore Organization, Nederlander Presentations, Inc., Tommy Mottola, Independent Presenters Network, Rod Kaats, Diana DiMenna, Mary Beth O'Connor, Barbara H. Freitag, Patrick Catullo, The Old Vic (Artistic Director, Matthew Warchus; Executive Director, Kate Varah; Producer, Georgia Gatti) and The Public Theater (Artistic Director, Oskar Eustis; Executive Director, Patrick Willingham; Director of Public Theater Productions, Mandy Hackett), with Aaron Lustbader serving as Executive Producer.

Tickets are on sale now at www.NorthCountryonBroadway.com or Telecharge.com, or by calling 212-239-6200.