GINGER TWINSIES, A Parent Trap Parody, Sets Complete Cast

The complete cast has been revealed for the world premiere of Ginger Twinsies, a deliriously clever send-up of the beloved 1998 film The Parent Trap, written and directed by Kevin Zak. Broadway standout Lakisha May (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, Skeleton Crew) will star as Elizabeth James, and Casey Whyland (Billy Elliot), Mike Liebenson (“Hacks”), and Omolade Wey (Poof!) join the company as understudies.
They join previously announced cast members Russell Daniels as Annie, Aneesa Folds as Hallie, Jimmy Ray Bennett as Martin, Grace Reiter as Chessy, Phillip Taratula as Meredith Blake, Matthew Wilkas as Nick, and Mitch Wood as Lizard/Others.
Previews begin on July 10, 2025, for the strictly limited, 16-week engagement through October 26, 2025, at the Orpheum Theatre. The comedy will celebrate its opening night on July 24, 2025.
You want the 411? In the summer of 1998, a pair of long lost, red-headed twin girls unexpectedly meet at sleep-away camp and hatch a plan to reunite their estranged parents. Sound familiar? Shut up, no it doesn't! Welcome to Ginger Twinsies – a loving, outlandish, and wildly inappropriate send up of the Lindsay Lohan/Nancy Meyers classic that made us all believe that Oreos go great with peanut butter, wedding gowns deserve top hats, and being young and beautiful is not a crime. So, pack your bags! Kevin Zak (no credits) invites you to enjoy this 80-minute Parent Trap parody stacked with nostalgia, camp (literally, they go camping), and some unexpected twists.
Ginger Twinsies will feature scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt (Smash, New York, New York), costume design by Wilberth Gonzalez (Real Women Have Curves, The Tempest), lighting design by Tony Award winner Bradley King (Hadestown, Water for Elephants), and sound design by Tony Award nominee Joshua D. Reid (A Christmas Carol, The Ferryman). Casting is by The TRC Company/Xavier Rubiano, CSA. Movement by Tony Award nominee Jesse Robb (Water For Elephants). Sara Sahin is the Production Stage Manager and Steve Rosenberg & Bethany Weinstein Stewert are the Production Managers. General Management for Ginger Twinsies is by Baseline Theatrical, and Andy Jones will serve as Executive Producer. Tickets are on sale now at www.gingertwinsies.com.
