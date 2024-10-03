GHOST OF JOHN McCAIN Sets Early Closing Off-Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ghost of John McCain, the Off-Broadway musical satire, which had its world premiere this fall at SoHo Playhouse (15 Vandam St), announced its final performance will be Sunday, October 13. The date is four weeks earlier than its original closing date, which was previously scheduled for November 10.

In a joint statement, producers Jason Rose, Lynn Londen, and Max Fose said, “We are so grateful for the dozens of running mates, our remarkable cast and creative team, and everyone who put their heart and soul into creating this production which has provided a unique and theatrical window into a presidential year like no other. We are proud to have played our unconventional part in the political conversation. Thank you, and God bless Off-Broadway.”

Tickets for the remaining performances (before Election Day!) are available for purchase at www.sohoplayhouse.com or by phone at (212) 692-1555 beginning at 3 PM each day.

Ghost of John McCain stars Jason Tam (John McCain), Lindsay Nicole Chambers (Hillary Clinton, Daughter-Wife, Sexy Lady Fox News Anchor, others), Ben Fankhauser (Roy Cohn, Lindsay Graham, Joe Biden, others), Zonya Love (Kamala Harris, Eva Peron, Karen), Luke Kolbe Mannikus (Donald Trump), Aaron Michael Ray (Donald Trump’s Brain & others) and understudies Gisela Adisa, Joshua David Robinson and Anthony Zambito.

The musical features a book by Scott Elmegreen a score by Drew Fornarola, with direction by Catie Davis and choreography by Sunny Min-Sook Hitt.

Ghost of John McCain thrusts the late Senator into an afterlife he never expected when he finds that “heaven” is inside Trump's brain. There, he encounters a "Greek Chorus" of iconic figures, including Former Secretary Hillary Clinton, Roy Cohn, Eva Perón, Teddy Roosevelt, Lindsey Graham, Tiffany Trump, Grizabella from CATS, Kanye West, Taylor Swift, Joe Biden, Sarah Palin, Eric Trump — and now Kamala Harris — who rebel against the former President's relentless demands for affirmation.

An uproarious exploration of power, rivalry, and the human condition, Ghost of John McCain is the ticket we need during the election cycle from hell. Ghost of John McCain was co-conceived by McCain's first chief of staff and the late Arizona Attorney General, Grant Woods, eulogist at McCain's service along with President Biden. The Ghost of John McCain is produced by political strategist and public relations executive Jason Rose, businesswoman Lynn Londen, and longtime John McCain campaign consultant Max Fose.

The creative team includes Lawrence E. Moten III (Scenic Design), Mieka van der Ploeg (Costume Design), Colleen Doherty (Lighting Design), Daniela Hart/Uptown Works NYC (Sound Design), Ashley Rae Callahan (Hair & Wig Design), Jason Thinger, CSA (Casting), and Vadim Feichtner will serve as Music Director and Additional Arranger.

Additional creative team members include Orchestrations by Frank Galgano, Matt Castle, and Drew Fornarola; Arrangements by Drew Fornarola; General Management by Live Wire Theatrical; Production Management by Bethany Weinstein Stewert/Stewert Productions LLC; and Production Stage Management by Ralph Stan Lee.

Photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade