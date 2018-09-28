GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER Cast Album Available Digitally Today

SH-K-BOOM RECORDS has announced that Gettin' The Band Back Together - Original Broadway Cast Recording has been released in digital and streaming formats today, Friday, September 28. The new musical comedy which recently ran at The Belasco Theatre (111 W 44th Street), was directed by Tony Award winner John Rando and choreographed by Chris Bailey. The album is available at iTunes, Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play or wherever digital music is sold and streamed. Order the album at http://ghostlightrecords.com/gettin-the-band-back-together-original-broadway-cast-recording.html

Gettin' The Band Back Together has original music and lyrics by Mark Allen and a book by Ken Davenport and The Grundleshotz with additional material by Sarah Saltzberg. The creative team includes Tony Award winners Derek McLane (Scenic Design), Emily Rebholz (Costume Design), Ken Billington (Lighting Design), John Shivers (Sound Design) in addition to Music Direction by Sonny Paladino and Casting by Eisenberg/Beans Casting. Orchestrations are by Doug Katsaros and Sonny Paladino. The album was produced by Sonny Paladino, Ken Davenport, Hunter Arnold, Roy Putrino, Scott Abrams, Diego Kolankowsky, Rob Kolson, and Mark Allen.

The cast of Gettin' The Band Back Together features Mitchell Jarvis (Mitch Papadopoulos), Jay Klaitz (Bart Vickers), Manu Narayan (Dr. Rummesh "Robbie" Patel), Paul Whitty (Michael "Sully" Sullivan), Sawyer Nunes (Ricky "Bling" Goldstein), Marilu Henner ("Mitch's Mom," aka Sharon Papadopoulos), Kelli Barrett (Dani), Becca Kötte (Tawney), Garth Kravits (Ritchie), Tamika Lawrence (Roxanne Velasco), Noa Solorio (Billie), and Brandon Williams (Tygen Billows). The cast also includes Lindsey Brett Carothers, Ryan Duncan, Scott Richard Foster, Jenny Hill, Nehal Joshi, J. Elaine Marcos, Rob Marnell, Jasmin Richardson, Ian Ward, and Tad Wilson.

Mitch Papadopoulos always wanted to be the next Bruce Springsteen, but he left those daydreams behind for a day job. When this big-shot banker is handed a pink slip on his 40th birthday, he's forced to move back in with his mom in New Jersey. A run-in with his former music rival leads to a threat of foreclosure on Mitch's family home, unless he can win The Battle of the Bands-a rematch over 25 years in the making. So he dusts off his guitar, gathers his old gang, and sets out to win back his house, his pride-and maybe even the high school sweetheart he left behind-proving it's never too late to give your dreams one last shot.

