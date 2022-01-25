GAZILLION BUBBLE SHOW Will Go On Hiatus Through April 1

The creators of the smash-hit children and family show GAZILLION BUBBLE SHOW today announced that it will be on hiatus starting on Saturday, January 29. The show will resume performances at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street) on Friday, April 1, 2022. The show is also extending ticket sales through November 27, 2022. $59 & $79. Premium: $99.50. VIP packages, birthday parties & group sales are available. Fridays at 7:00PM, Saturdays at 11:00AM, 2:00PM, 4:30PM and Sundays at 12:00PM and 3:00PM. Call or visit Telecharge.com 212-239-6200. GazillionBubbleShow.com



GAZILLION BUBBLE SHOW, the enchanting international hit is the first and only interactive stage production of its kind that's fun for the entire family! Mind-blowing bubble magic, with spectacular lasers, lighting effects and jaw-dropping bubble artistry will make you smile, laugh, and feel like a kid again. For over 25 years the show has genuinely amazed millions of kids and adults all over the world, with each Bubble artist holding a Guinness World Record for their record breaking bubbles!



Seen on The Oprah Winfrey Show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Today Show, Good Morning America, Live with Regis and Kelly, The David Letterman Show, you have to experience it to bubblieve it!



THE Gazillion Bubble Show is truly a family affair and will feature either one of the talented Bubble Artists: Deni Yang, Melody Yang or Ana Yang.



Run Time: 60+ min no intermission, so children don't lose their attention - and neither do the adults, who are often as amazed as the kids!



Ticket holders for any canceled performances between January 29 and March 27 can exchange for a later date or get a refund from their point of purchase

New World Stages is committed to providing healthy and safe facilities for audiences, performers, and staff. The theater will follow state and federal guidelines to maintain safety for all. CLICK HERE for theater protocols as they become available.