Gabrielle's Angel Foundation's Young Professionals Committee To Host Fall Gala, November 5

Gabrielle's Angel Foundation for Cancer Research announced today that their Young Professionals Committee will host their fall gala on Friday, November 5th at the Classic Car Club of Manhattan. The event which will honor the Brock Pierce Foundation will feature music by DJ Kyle Kxtz along with other exciting surprises and notable guests.

Gabrielle's Angel Foundation's Young Professionals Committee's fall gala was born from the desire of young professionals to give back and make a difference in the fight against cancer. The proceeds from the fall gala will benefit Gabrielle's Angel Foundation's music therapy programs and cancer research. Tickets and tables can be purchased at https://gabriellesangels.org/events-dates/ypc-gala/.

Presenting Sponsors Newmark and Knotel will generously host the exclusive Nightrise lounge at the event. Porsche and The Brandt Jackson Foundation will join as the evening's Gold Sponsors. The New York Smile Institute is the evening's Silver Sponsor. Chopin Vodka, Forever Young wines, Josh Cellars and Root Out Whisky are the event's wine and spirits sponsors.

Guests to the fall gala will be treated to an exciting racing experience by Racing Unleashed with a state-of-the-art simulator making you feel like a real F1 driver on an F1 track. The simulator will also be available for bidding on the Charitybuzz online auction along with many other great lots including art, travel, experiences and more. The auction will run from October 28 - November 11 at charitybuzz.com/gabriellesangels.

"Gabrielle's Angel Foundation for Cancer research is honored to have such a remarkable group of young professionals dedicated to supporting our cause. It's a pleasure to see events return in-person and we look forward to a safe, but fun night raising funds for an important cause," said Denise Rich.

Event chairs for the event are Andrew Warren, Arleigh Banner, Brendan Brown, Julia Moshy, Kyle Lutnick, Natalie Jackson, Conor Kennedy & Ava Dash, Alex Assouline, Danielle Naftali, and Remi Bader.

Advisory Chairs are Ayaan Ahmed, Alex Ulvsgard, Chimere Cisse, Lidiya Maltseva and Thomas Pierce.

Committee Members are Ada Placencia, Ada Wu, Anna Zege, Ava Dash, Charlotte Bickley, Christopher Werley. Corey Zaretsky, Emma Holzer, Erika Santos, Ethan D'Spain, Hugh Barton, Jamie Grimstad, Jocelyn Chew, Joel Phil, Jordan French, Lucas Castellani, Melrose Bickerstaff, Micheal Pascal, Mireya Rios, Nancy Moeller, Naomi Abraham, Oksana Tkachenko, Olga Gomonova, Ryan Thomas Roth, Teresa Tiso, Zakiya Ansley, Sami Sage, Ryan Thomas Roth, Kyra Kennedy, Noor Pahlavi, Serena Kerrigan, Ming Lee Simmons, Remi Bader,Makenzie Moon Phelan, Hayley Hasselhoff, Moti Anarki, Ambra B, Timo Weiland, Will Conte, Brooks Nader, Gaia Matisse, Morgan Halberg, Abby Silverman, Savannah Engel, Julius Barnathan, Dylan Geick, Samantha Cohen, Jackson Krecioch, Sarah Burris, Pritika Swarup, Jake Flieschman, Reya Benitez, Monika Clarke, Ezra J William, Ava Sambora, Alexander Hankin, Steve Gold, Rosa Crespo, Claudia Oshry, Ben Oshry, Barton Cowperthwaite & Sophie Thoerner, Audrey Peters, Jack Brinkley Cook & Nina Agdal, Ally Shapiro, Stephanie Nass, Maha Hussain, Sydney Sadick, Edo Ferragamo, Brooks Marks, Patrick Finnegan, Abigail Breslin, Victoria Brito, Angela Simmons, Claudia Krogmeier, Roma Abdesselam, Lizzie Asher, Mike Tommasiello, and Marta Pozzan.

All guests will be required to show that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Guests are considered fully-vaccinated when they are two weeks past completion of their vaccination series of a COVID-19 vaccine. Accepted forms of vaccination record include: Excelsior Pass or any other government issued digital pass; Physical vaccination card or a picture of the physical vaccination card.