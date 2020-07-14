Fustercluck Music Productions to Produce Parody Music Videos Featuring Chilina Kennedy, Justin Matthew Sargent & More

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Fustercluck Music Productions (www.fustercluckmusic.com) a new production company dedicated to producing funny and irreverent parody music videos, has been founded by Keith Levenson (Musical Director/Conductor of The Bridges of Madison County and Amazing Grace; conductor: Tony® and Grammy® Award winning Dreamgirls) and Gilgamesh Taggett (Oliver Warbucks in Annie; Shrek in Shrek the Musical, Satan/Warm Up Guy in Jerry Springer the Opera).

"We hope to bring some levity and laughter to these uncertain times," said Keith Levenson. "Our videos are intended to be irreverent, topical and often political. Nothing is sacred."

"We're enlisting some great performers including Adrian Zmed (Grease), Chilina Kennedy (Beautiful), Justin Matthew Sargent (Spider-man, Turn Off The Dark), Shauna Hicks (Meet Me In St. Louis), J. Michael Zygo (School of Rock), Sianna Lyons (The Bitter End), Jessie Janet Richards (Les Miserables), Nikki Lamborn (Never the Bride), Danielle Spandau, Rachel Schulte (Cabaret), Lisa Speilman, Claire Howland-Kenny and many others," added Gilgamesh Taggett. "Stay tuned as we lampoon over two thousand years of music, song by song."

Dan Pardo (Amazing Grace), Amanda Murphy (The Second City), Joseph Church (Musical Director: The Who's Tommy) and Shauna Hicks are among the writers who have joined the team and submitted material for Fustercluck's parody videos and the creative director/web designer is Betsy Wilkowski (www.kellydesigns.org).

Merchandise (masks, hats, t-shirts, etc.) with be available in the coming weeks, with a portion of the proceeds going to Music Cares.

To view the Fustercluck Productions parody videos, please visit:

www.FustercluckMusic.com

