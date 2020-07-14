Fustercluck Music Productions to Produce Parody Music Videos Featuring Chilina Kennedy, Justin Matthew Sargent & More
Fustercluck Music Productions (www.fustercluckmusic.com) a new production company dedicated to producing funny and irreverent parody music videos, has been founded by Keith Levenson (Musical Director/Conductor of The Bridges of Madison County and Amazing Grace; conductor: Tony® and Grammy® Award winning Dreamgirls) and Gilgamesh Taggett (Oliver Warbucks in Annie; Shrek in Shrek the Musical, Satan/Warm Up Guy in Jerry Springer the Opera).
"We hope to bring some levity and laughter to these uncertain times," said Keith Levenson. "Our videos are intended to be irreverent, topical and often political. Nothing is sacred."
"We're enlisting some great performers including Adrian Zmed (Grease), Chilina Kennedy (Beautiful), Justin Matthew Sargent (Spider-man, Turn Off The Dark), Shauna Hicks (Meet Me In St. Louis), J. Michael Zygo (School of Rock), Sianna Lyons (The Bitter End), Jessie Janet Richards (Les Miserables), Nikki Lamborn (Never the Bride), Danielle Spandau, Rachel Schulte (Cabaret), Lisa Speilman, Claire Howland-Kenny and many others," added Gilgamesh Taggett. "Stay tuned as we lampoon over two thousand years of music, song by song."
Dan Pardo (Amazing Grace), Amanda Murphy (The Second City), Joseph Church (Musical Director: The Who's Tommy) and Shauna Hicks are among the writers who have joined the team and submitted material for Fustercluck's parody videos and the creative director/web designer is Betsy Wilkowski (www.kellydesigns.org).
Merchandise (masks, hats, t-shirts, etc.) with be available in the coming weeks, with a portion of the proceeds going to Music Cares.
To view the Fustercluck Productions parody videos, please visit:
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Andrew Lloyd Webber Sends Cease-and-Desist to Trump Campaign For Using 'Memory' at Rallies
According to Page Six, Andrew Lloyd Webber is officially taking legal action against Donald Trump. As BroadwayWorld reported last month, Cats veteran ...
QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Your Broadway Fonts?
How well do you know your Broadway fonts? Take our quiz to find out if you can figure out the show from the font!...
Amanda Kloots Shares Details of Husband Nick Cordero's Memorial, and What is Helping Her Through This Difficult Time
Amanda Kloots took to Instagram to share details about a private memorial that was held for her husband, Nick Cordero, and how she is working through ...
Exclusive: Audra McDonald Sings 'Down With Love' as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm
Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 is now a weekly virtual se...
VIDEO: On This Day, July 12- Patti LuPone Opens SUNSET BOULEVARD on the West End
On this day in 1993, Patti LuPone starred as Norma Desmond in the premiere production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard....
Casts of 30 ROCK, CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND and More to Appear on STARS IN THE HOUSE
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced this week's lineup for 'Stars in the House' featuring cast members from 30 Rock and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend....