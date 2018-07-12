Full List of Cities and Dates Announced For National Tour of CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Click Here for More Articles on CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

The chocolate factory is coming to a city near you!

Full dates and cities have been announced for the upcoming North American tour of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The tour will launch at Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, NY, before bringing Wonka's world of pure imagination to previously announced engagements in Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Toronto and more. Casting will be announced at a later date.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Buffalo, NY - Shea's PAC - 09/21/18 - 09/29/18

Chicago, IL - Oriental Theatre - 10/02/18 - 10/21/18

Cincinnati, OH - Proctor & Gamble Hall - 10/23/18 - 11/04/18

Philadelphia, PA - Kimmel Center - 11/06/18 - 11/18/18

Toronto, Canada - Princess of Wales Theatre - 11/20/18 - 01/06/19

Boston, MA - Boston Opera House - 01/08/19 - 01/20/19

Baltimore, MD - France-Merrick PAC - 01/22/19 - 01/27/19

Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center - 01/29/19 - 02/03/19

Providence, RI - Providence PAC - 02/05/19 - 02/10/19

Durham, NC - Durham PAC - 02/12/19 - 02/17/19

Hartford, CT - Bushnell PAC - 02/19/19 - 02/24/19

Schenectady, NY - Proctors Theatre - 02/26/19 - 03/03/19

Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre - 03/06/19 - 03/17/19

Toledo, OH - Stranahan Theatre - 03/19/19 - 03/24/19

Los Angeles, CA - Pantages Theatre - 03/27/19 - 04/14/19

San Francisco, CA - Golden Gate Theatre - 04/16/19 - 05/12/19

San Diego, CA - San Diego Civic Theatre - 05/14/19 - 05/19/19

Costa Mesa, CA - Segerstrom Center for the Arts - 05/28/19 - 06/09/19

Tempe, AZ - Gammage Auditorium - 06/11/19 - 06/16/19

Las Vegas, NV - Smith Center for the Performing Arts - 06/18/19 - 06/30/19

Denver, CO - Denver Performing Arts Complex - 07/09/19 - 07/28/19

Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre - 07/31/19 - 08/11/19

Portland, OR - Portland Center for the Performing Arts - 08/13/19 - 08/18/19

Dallas, TX - AT&T Performing Arts Center - 08/22/19 - 09/01/19

Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY tells the story of Willy Wonka, world famous inventor of the Everlasting Gobstopper, who has just made an astonishing announcement. His marvelous-and mysterious-factory is opening its gates...to a lucky few. That includes young Charlie Bucket, whose life definitely needs sweetening. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing, life-changing journey through Wonka's world of pure imagination. Get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper!

With direction by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien, Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY features music by Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award winner Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Grammy and Tony Award winners Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, a book by Artistic Director of Edinburgh's Royal Lyceum theatre David Greig, choreography by Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Joshua Bergasse and includes additional songs by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley from the 1971 Warner Bros. motion picture.

Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY features scenic and costume design by five-time Tony Award nominee Mark Thompson, lighting design by four-time Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman, sound design by Andrew Keister, projection design by Jeff Sugg, puppet and illusion design by Obie and Drama Desk Award winner Basil Twist, orchestrations by three-time Tony Award winner Doug Besterman and music supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck. Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY is produced by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman), Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick) and Neal Street Productions (Sam Mendes, Caro Newling).

For more information, visit: www.charlieonbroadway.com

