Full EMILIA PEREZ Soundtrack Featuring Selena Gomez Available Now

Listen to the soundtrack for Emilia Perez, the new Spanish-language musical film.

By: Nov. 01, 2024
Full EMILIA PEREZ Soundtrack Featuring Selena Gomez Available Now Image
The full soundtrack for Emilia Perez, the new Spanish-language musical film starring Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, and Selena Gomez, is now available to stream.

The film debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in May, receiving five nominations and winning three awards, including Best Actress and Best Soundtrack. It is currently playing a theatrical release in select theaters and will be released on Netflix on November 13 in the US, Canada, and the UK.

From renegade auteur Jacques Audiard comes Emilia Pérez, an audacious fever dream that defies genres and expectations. Through liberating song and dance and bold visuals, this odyssey follows the journey of four remarkable women in Mexico, each pursuing their own happiness. The fearsome cartel leader Emilia (Karla Sofía Gascón) enlists Rita (Zoe Saldaña), an unappreciated lawyer stuck in a dead-end job, to help fake her death so that Emilia can finally live authentically as her true self.

Written and directed by Audiard (Rust and Bone, A Prophet), the double Cannes-winning film also stars Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz, Edgar Ramírez, Mark Ivanir, and James Gerard.




