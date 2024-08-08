Full Cast Set for ANYTHING GOES at The Muny Starring Jeanna de Waal & More

The production runs Aug. 19-25 on the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park.
The Muny has revealed its full cast and design team for Anything Goes, the final show in the theatre’s 106th season, which runs Aug. 19-25 on the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park.
“Anything Goes is nonstop fun and the perfect show to close our season,” said Muny Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. “It’s a joy to bring this Cole Porter classic back to the Muny stage.”
Joining the previously announced Jeanna de Waal (Reno Sweeney), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Billy Crocker), Kevin Chamberlin (Moonface Martin), George Abud (Lord Evelyn Oakleigh), Kimberly Immanuel (Hope Harcourt), Adrianna Hicks (Erma), Ann Harada (Mrs. Evangeline Harcourt), Lara Teeter (Elisha J. Whitney), Eric Jordan Young (Captain), Danny Gardner (Ship’s Purser), Spencer Jones (Spit) and Joe Capstick (Dippy) are Colin Bradbury, Kristen Grace Brown, Lamont Brown, Alaman Diadhiou, C.K. Edwards, Marjorie Failoni, Kaitlyn Frank, Michael Harp, Candice Hatakeyama, Danielle Jackman, Madison Hilligoss, Ryan Lambert, Carina-Kay Louchiey, Nathaniel Mahone, John Manzari, Lauralyn Mcclelland, Alex Hayden Miller, Cole Newburg and Bethany Ann Tesarck. The company will be joined by the Muny Teen Youth Ensemble.
The creative team for Anything Goes is led by Director Marcia Milgrom Dodge, with Choreographer Jared Grimes and Music Director/Conductor Ben Whiteley.
The design and production teams include Associate Choreographer Madison Hilligoss, Assistant Choreographer Ian Klein, Scenic Designer Edward E. Haynes Jr., Costume Designer Tristan Raines, Lighting Designer Rob Denton, Co-sound Designers John Shivers and David Patridge, Video Designer Kylee Loera, Wig Designer Kelley Jordan and Production Stage Manager Kelsey Tippins.
