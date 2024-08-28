Full Cast Set For TAMMY FAYE, Starring Katie Brayben, Christian Borle, and Michael Cerveris

Your browser does not support the audio element. BETA

The full company has been set for the acclaimed Broadway-bound musical TAMMY FAYE.

TAMMY FAYE will feature Two-time Olivier Award-winner Katie Brayben as Tammy Faye Bakker, Two-time Tony Award-winner Christian Borle as Jim Bakker, and Two-time Tony Award-winner Michael Cerveris as Jerry Falwell.

Joining the company are Autumn Hurlbert as the Tammy Faye Bakker Alternate, Nick Bailey as Paul Crouch, Charl Brown as Steve Pieters, Mark Evans as Billy Graham, Allison Guinn as Jan Crouch, Ian Lassiter as Jimmy Swaggart/Ronald Reagan/Archbishop, Raymond J. Lee as John Fletcher, Max Gordon Moore as Thomas S. Monson/Marvin Gorman, Alana Pollard as Jessica Hahn, and Andy Taylor as Pat Robertson/Ted Turner. Ms. Hurlbert’s performance schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

The TAMMY FAYE company will also include Amanda Clement, Michael Di Liberto, Jonathan Duvelson, Lily Kaufmann, Denis Lambert, Elliott Mattox, Brittany Nicholas, Kevin Quillon, Aveena Sawyer, Allysa Shorte, TJ Tapp, Daniel Torres, and Dana Wilton.

The Almeida Theatre production of TAMMY FAYE will begin preview performances on October 19th and will officially open on November 14th, 2024 at the legendary, newly refurbished Palace Theater (160 West 47th street).

TAMMY FAYE features music by legendary songwriter Elton John, lyrics by Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears, a book by Olivier Award-winning writer James Graham (Dear England, Ink), choreography by Lynne Page (Ink, Standing at the Sky’s Edge), and direction by Olivier Award-winner Rupert Goold (Patriots, Dear England).

The production will feature scenic design by Bunny Christie, costume design by Katrina Lindsay, lighting design by Neil Austin, video design by Finn Ross, and sound design by Nick Lidster for Autograph. TAMMY FAYE will feature orchestrations by Mark Dickman and Tom Deering, and music supervision, arrangements, and additional music by Tom Deering. Casting is by C12 Casting/Carrie Gardner, Jillian Cimini. General management by Bespoke Theatricals.

The Palace Theater Box Office will officially open on Friday, August 30th.

ABOUT TAMMY FAYE

The story of a traveling preacher’s wife who beamed into homes with a message of hope… and stole the country’s heart.

It's the 1970s, and for the very first time, satellites are bringing cable television into American homes. As families gather in their living rooms, young preacher Jim Bakker and his wife Tammy Faye hit the airwaves to build a nationwide congregation and put the fun back in faith.

But while Tammy dazzles on screen, rivals plot behind the scenes, jealous of her popularity and threatened by her determination to lead with love.

Wrapped in a joyful and deliriously fun score that could only come from Elton John, TAMMY FAYE shines a sparkling light on the generous, loving, often lonely soul behind the illustrious lashes. Reprising her Olivier Award-winning West End performance, Katie Brayben will star as Tammy Faye Bakker, joined by Two-time Tony Award-winner Christian Borle as Jim Bakker and Two-time Tony Award-winner Michael Cerverisas Rev. Jerry Falwell.