Full Cast Announced for THE PARTS I KEEP INSIDE Industry Reading

JES Theatrical announced the full cast for the upcoming invite-only industry reading of The Parts I Keep Inside, taking place on October 22 in New York City.

Conceived by Jeffrey Schmelkin, the musical features music by Schmelkin and book, lyrics, and additional music by Andrea J. Love, and will be directed by Alex Sanchez (Broadway: Paradise Square).

As previously announced, the reading will feature Caroline Bowman (Wicked, Sunset Boulevard), Major Attaway (Aladdin), Megan Masako Haley (Mean Girls), Will Connolly (Be More Chill, Teeth), and Xavier McKinnon (Wicked, Heathers). They are joined by Kate Reinders (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Wicked, Something Rotten!), A.J. Shively (Tony Award nominee, Paradise Square, Bright Star), Nathan Salstone (Sweeney Todd, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Danielle Lee Greaves (Parade, Hairspray), Phil Sloves (Spongebob Squarepants), Crystal Renée Wright, and Sabrina Gómez.

General management for the reading is by Tony Award winner Martin Platt. Music supervision, direction, and arrangements are by Patrick B. Phillips. Megan Smythe serves as associate music director, conductor, and pianist. Casting by Murnane Casting's Chad Eric Murnane and Amber Snead.

Inspired by a real-life therapy assignment, The Parts I Keep Inside follows 25-year-old Sam, who insists he’s “fine.” But when emotional triggers like his sister’s sudden return, the rise of a fragile romance, and the internal voices that shape his fears, hopes, and ambitions clash into his everyday life, Sam must confront whether “fine” is enough to live on. This original musical explores mental health, identity, and the quiet war between who we are and who we present to the world.