Sam Gold-Inspired OTHELLO Movie Starring David Oyelowo, Rachel Brosnahan, Cynthia Erivo Announced

James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli will be bringing an Othello movie based on Sam Gold's 2016 production to the screen; The film will star David Oyelowo, Rachel Brosnahan, Cynthia Erivo, Variety reports.

Also directed by Oyelowo, the movie will be shot in the Qatari capital of Doha. The screenplay interprets Othello in a modern, war-torn desert in the Middle East.

"I’ve wanted to produce the cinematic adaptation of Othello since we staged the production in New York in 2016," Broccoli said.

Gold's 2016 production at New York Theatre Workshop starred Oyelowo in the title role and Brosnahan as Desdemona, with both performances being reprised for the upcoming movie. Erivo joins them as Emilia, who was played by Marsha Stephanie Blake at NYTW.

"Our cinematic version of ‘Othello’ is bitingly modern and fearlessly ambitious," said Oyelowo. "To have a real shot at that, you need fearless actors."

He continued, saying "Cynthia is not only a generational talent but a dear friend with whom I am always keen to collaborate, and Rachel was a dream to play opposite in our original stage production and has been an inspiring pillar to build around for our fresh take on this legendary tale."

The 2016 NYTW version of Othello also starred Daniel Craig as Iago, alongside David Wilson Barnes, Blake DeLong, Danaya Esperanza, Glenn Fitzgerald, Brian Flores, Slate Holmgren, Conan McCarty, Anthony Michael Lopez, Matthew Maher, Nikki Massoud, Michael Schantz, Kyle Vincent Terry, and Finn Wittrock.