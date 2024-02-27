Full Broadway Cast Set For PATRIOTS, Starring Michael Stuhlbarg, Will Keen, and More

The full Broadway cast has been announced for the Almeida Theatre production of Patriots, the new play by Peter Morgan. Directed by three-time Olivier Award winner and Artistic Director of the Almeida Rupert Goold, Patriots will open April 22, 2024 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Previews will begin April 1, 2024. Tickets for the strictly limited 12-week engagement are on sale now!

Patriots, which won the 2023 Critics’ Circle Award for Best New Play, comes to Broadway following a record-breaking run at London’s Almeida Theatre where it was the fastest-selling new play in the theatre’s history, and a sold out 12-week run in the West End at the Noël Coward Theatre, where it recouped its investment.

Check out photos from the West End production here.

In 1991, after the fall of the Soviet Union, the new Russia belongs to its oligarchs – and no one is more powerful than billionaire Boris Berezovsky. “If the politicians cannot save Russia,” he insists, “then we businessmen must.” When an eventual successor to President Boris Yeltsin is needed, Berezovsky turns to the little-known deputy mayor of St. Petersburg, Vladimir Putin (Keen). But soon Putin’s ruthless rise threatens Berezovsky’s reign, setting off a riveting, near-Shakespearean confrontation between the two powerful, fatally flawed men.



As previously announced, Tony and Emmy Award nominee Michael Stuhlbarg will return to Broadway for the first time in almost 20 years to star as Boris Berezovsky. Original London cast member Will Keen will make his Broadway debut, recreating his Olivier Award-winning performance as Vladimir Putin. Original London cast member Luke Thallon will also make his Broadway debut as Russian oligarch and politician Roman Abramovich.

The 18-member cast will also feature Stella Baker (Television: “The Republic of Sarah,” “Tell Me Your Secrets”) as Marina Litvinenko; Ronald Guttman (Broadway: Coastal Disturbances; Almeida/West End: Patriots; Film: The Hunt for Red October) as Professor Perelman; Alex Hurt (Broadway: Cat on a Hot Tin Roof; Television: “Bonding,” “The Good Fight”) as Alexander Litvinenko; Rosie Benton (Broadway: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Stick Fly) as Berezovsky’s Mother & Others; Jeff Biehl (Broadway: Machinal) as Teacher/FSB Boss & Others; Peter Bradbury (Broadway: The Shark is Broken, Hangmen) as Voloshin/Nurse & Others; Camila Canó-Flaviá (Broadway: Network; Off-Broadway: Mac Beth, The Coast Starlight) as Tatiana/Nina Berezovsky & Others; Marianna Gailus (Training: Juilliard) as Katya & Others; Paul Kynman (Almeida/West End: Patriots; Film: Clash of the Titans, Asteroid City) as Korzhakov/Yeltsin & Others; Adam Poss (Television: “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire”) as Lawyer/Home Office & Others; and Nick Rehberger (Broadway: Fiddler on the Roof, The Glass Menagerie) as Assistant/Kahneman & Others. Understudies are Benjamin Bonenfant (New York: Theatre for a New Audience, Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival), Danielle Chaves (Regional: Oregon Shakespeare Festival), Joe Forbrich (Film: Bridge of Spies; TV: “Law & Order”) and Tony Ward (Broadway: The Audience, Twelfth Night/Richard III).

The creative team for Patriots features three-time Tony Award nominated set designer Miriam Buether, co-costume designers Deborah Andrews and Miriam Buether, lighting designer Jack Knowles, Tony Award-winning sound designer and composer Adam Cork, projection designer Ash J Woodward and movement director Polly Bennett. Production Stage Manager is Scott Rollison. Casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA. US general management is by TT Partners.

Patriots is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Netflix, Nederlander Presentations, Richard Winkler, Stephanie P. McClelland, Ted Snowdon, Jamie deRoy/Ken Greiner, and Richard Batchelder.

Cast Biographies

BIOGRAPHIES

MICHAEL STUHLBARG (Boris Berezovsky) had long been a lauded actor in the New York theatre world, but it wasn’t until he played Larry Gopnik in the Coen Brothers’ A Serious Man, that he earned serious recognition from the film community including a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture. His other films include Call Me By Your Name; The Shape of Water; Miss Sloane; Doctor Strange; Arrival; Jobs; Trumbo; Miles Ahead; Pawn Sacrifice; Lincoln; Blue Jasmine; Cut Bank; Hitchcock; Men in Black 3; Hugo; Body of Lies; The Grey Zone; Cold Souls; and The Key to Reserva. Recent work includes Shirley, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Bones & All; and The Instigators. He played New York City mob boss Arnold Rothstein on HBO’s award-winning “Boardwalk Empire,” has recurred on Amazon’s “Transparent,” appeared in season three of FX’s “Fargo,” Hulu’s “The Looming Tower” (Emmy nomination), Netflix/Channel 4’s “Traitors,” Hulu’s “Dopesick" (Emmy nomination), HBO Max’s “The Staircase,” and Showtime’s “Your Honor.” In 2005, he was a Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner for Martin McDonagh’s The Pillowman. He was also honored with the New Dramatists Charles Bowden Actor Award and the Elliot Norton Boston Theatre Award, the latter for his performance in Long Day’s Journey into Night. Other Broadway credits: National Actors Theatre’s Saint Joan, Three Men on a Horse, Timon of Athens, The Government Inspector; Ronald Harwood’s Taking Sides; Sam Mendes’ revival of Cabaret; and Tom Stoppard’s The Invention of Love. New York Shakespeare Festival: Twelfth Night, Richard II, Hamlet in Oskar Eustis’ production of Hamlet, Tim Blake Nelson’s Socrates. Other Off-Broadway credits: The Voysey Inheritance (Obie and Callaway Awards, Lucille Lortel Award nomination); Cymbeline; Old Wicked Songs; Measure For Pleasure (Lucille Lortel Award nomination) and The Grey Zone. BFA from The Juilliard School. He also studied at UCLA; at the Vilnius Conservatory in Lithuania’s Chekhov Studies unit; at the British-American Drama Academy at Baliol and Keble Colleges in Oxford; and, on a full scholarship, with Marcel Marceau.

WILL KEEN (Vladimir Putin). Broadway debut. Will Keen has just closed the West End transfer of Peter Morgan’s Patriots, directed by Rupert Goold for which he won the Olivier Award for Supporting Actor last year. He most recently wrapped “My Lady Jane” and the second series of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” both for Amazon, as well as indie feature Borderland opposite Felicity Jones and Mark Strong. He is currently on screens in “The Gold” (BBC1/Viacom), “Ridley Road” (BBC) and “The Pursuit of Love” (BBC) opposite Andrew Scott and Emily Beecham. His other TV credits include “His Dark Materials” seasons 1 and 2, “The Crown” seasons one and two, “Genius,” “Picasso,” “Wolf Hall” and “The Musketeers.” Stage credits include Ghosts, Waste (Almeida), Quartermaine’s Terms (Wyndham's Theatre), The Arsonists (Royal Court) and Mary Stuart (National Theatre).

LUKE THALLON (Roman Abramovich). Broadway debut. Training: Guildhall School of Music & Drama. Theatre credits include Leopoldstadt (Wyndham’s Theatre); the Pinter at the Pinter season (Harold Pinter Theatre); Camp Siegfried; Present Laughter (The Old Vic); After Life (National Theatre); Cock (Chichester Festival Theatre); The Inheritance (Young Vic); and Patriots, Albion, Nine Lessons & Carols (Almeida Theatre). Film includes The Favourite. Concert work includes readings of TS Eliot for Dead Poets Live at Wilton’s Music Hall and the Coronet Theatre. Awards include Clarence Derwent Award for Leopoldstadt and an Evening Standard Award nomination for Albion. He was listed by The Stage as one of the top 25 theatre makers of the future.

STELLA BAKER (Marina Litvinenko) starred as the title role of Sarah in the CW series “The Republic of Sarah.” Previously, the actress starred in Harriet Warner's Amazon series, “Tell Me Your Secrets,” opposite Lily Rabe and Amy Brenneman. Additional credits include “The Good Fight” and “Walker: Independence.” Stella starred in Matt Pfeiffer’s production of As You Like It at the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival. She also co-wrote, produced, and starred in the short film Candace, which made its premiere and won best film at the American Pavilion Emerging Filmmaker Showcase at Cannes Film Festival. She is a graduate of the Yale School of Drama.

RONALD GUTTMAN (Professor Perelman). Happy to return to Broadway long after his appearance with Annette Bening and Tim Daly in the Second Stage production of Tina Howe’s Coastal Disturbances at Circle in the Square. Selected Theatre: Patriots (Noël Coward Theatre, 2023; Almeida Theatre, 2022); Picasso at the Lapin Agile; The Philanthropist (Long Wharf Theatre); The Fifth Column; The Lonely Way (The Mint); Race (CSC); No Exit; The Free Zone (UBU Rep); Funky Crazy Boogaloo Boy (Naked Angels); Modigliani (JRT); Oedipus (Performing Group); Liliom (Off-Off-Broadway); Master and Margarita (Summer Stage Bard); Bauer (SFP); The Elephant Man (Théâtre de la Potinière, Paris); Le Sablier (Théâtre Antoine, Paris); numerous productions at the National Theatre (Brussels) and La Compagnie du Rideau de Bruxelles. Selected Television: “Documentary Now;” “Godfather of Harlem;” “Hunters;” “Black Earth Rising;” “Baskets;” “Mildred Pierce;” “Blacklist;” “Madam Secretary;” “Preacher;” “Elementary;” “Sister of the Groom;” “The Good Wife;” “Mad Men;” “Homeland;” “Lost;” “The West Wing;” “Sex and the City;” “Star Trek: Voyager;” “Mozart in the Jungle;” “And the Band Played On;” “Lipstick Jungle.” Selected Films: All You Need is Blood; The Duel; Isle of Hope; On the Basis of Sex; Welcome to New York; Nina; Pawn; Girl Most Likely; 13; August Rush; 27 Dresses; Avalon; Green Card; The Hunt for Red October; Mr. & Mrs. Adelman; Long Time No See; Tickling Leo; Danton.

ALEX HURT (Alexander Litvinenko). Thrilled to be making his official Broadway debut. Recent work includes Broadway: Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. Off-Broadway: Continuity (MTC), Love, Love, Love (Roundabout), Placebo (Playwrights Horizons), Scenes from a Marriage (NYTW) as well Lincoln Center Theater, CSC, The New Group, and Cherry Lane. Regional: The Alley, A.R.T., Huntington, SF Playhouse, 21ten. Recent film: She Said, Minyan, Blackout, and Test Screening. TV credits: “Bonding” (Netflix), “Billions,” “Super Pumped,” “Homeland” (Showtime), as well as network shows “Good Fight” and “New Amsterdam.” Emmy nomination for lead actor in a digital drama series for “The Rehearsal” (Not the one with Nathan Fielder). M.F.A., NYU Grad Acting. Most grateful to his Children, Mom & his Dancing Queen.

ROSIE BENTON (Berezovsky’s Mother & Others). Broadway: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Stick Fly, Accent on Youth (MTC), Les Liaisons Dangereuses (Roundabout). Off-Broadway: Illyria (Public Theatre), Saturn Returns (Lincoln Center), Row After Row (Women's Project), Temporal Powers, Wife to James Whelan (Mint Theatre). Film: Simple Little Lives, Return, Angels in Stardust. TV: “FBI: Most Wanted,” “Blacklist,” “Bull,” “Betty,” “Instinct,” “Chicago Med,” “Person of Interest,” “The Good Wife,” “Elementary.” M.F.A: NYU Graduate Acting Program.

JEFF BIEHL (Teacher/FSB Boss & Others). Broadway: Machinal(Roundabout). Off-Broadway: Waiting for Godot (Theater for a New Audience), The Unbelieving (The Civilians), The Merchant of Venice (TFANA), Life Sucks(Drama Desk nomination, Outstanding Actor, Wheelhouse), Catch as Catch Can (Page73), Charles Francis Chan’s Jr.’s Exotic Oriental Murder Mystery(NAATCO), 10 out of 12 (Soho Rep), Poor Behavior (Primary Stages), Burning(New Group), Isaac’s Eye (EST). Regional: premieres at Yale Rep, Denver Center, Woolly Mammoth and Humana Festival. Film: Relay (upcoming), Worth, A Master Builder, Ricki and the Flash. TV: “The Path,” “Vinyl,” “Mysteries of Laura,” “Forever,” “Southland,” all “Law & Orders.” Juilliard.

PETER BRADBURY (Nurse/Voloshin & Others). Broadway: The Shark is Broken; A Christmas Carol; Hangmen; Trouble in Mind; The Ferryman; Travesties; Farinelli and the King; The Cherry Orchard; Long Day’s Journey Into Night; Hughie; King Charles III; The Elephant Man (also West End); Casa Valentina; Cyrano de Bergerac; Picnic; Mrs. Warren’s Profession; That Championship Season; The Norman Conquests; A Man For All Seasons; Present Laughter; Hedda Gabler; The Caine Mutiny Court Martial; The Herbal Bed. TV: “The Gilded Age,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “New Amsterdam,” “Blacklist,” “Deception,” “Shades of Blue,” “Boardwalk Empire,” “Homeland,” “House of Cards,” “Sally Hemings,” “Law & Order.”

CAMILA CANÓ-FLAVIÁ (Tatiana/Nina Berezovsky & Others). Select credits include Broadway’s Network, Dance Nation (Playwrights Horizons), The Coast Starlight (Lincoln Center Theater), Mac Beth (Hunter Theater Project), Baby Ruby (Magnolia Pictures), and Three Women (Starz, upcoming). She received her BFA from Mason Gross School of the Arts, Rutgers University.

MARIANNA GAILUS (Katya & Others) was born and raised in New York City and received her M.F.A. from the Juilliard School and is a proud member of Group 51. Marianna earned a B.A. in History from Yale University, where she studied the intersections between American public history, cultural collective memory, and methodologies of storytelling. She studied maritime and global history at Cambridge University. New York Theater: cityscrape (Good Apples Collective), Period Sisters (HERE). Regional: Chautauqua, Voices from a Pandemic (Notch Theatre Company Workshop) and tomorrow will be Sunday[working title]. Juilliard credits include Halina in Indecent, Masha in Three Sisters, Parolles in All’s Well That Ends Well, The Moon in References to Salvador Dalí Make Me Hot, and Ren in The Extenders (film). Marianna was the 2022 recipient of Juilliard’s Laura Pels Prize in Acting for outstanding achievement. When not onstage, she works on the South Street Seaport Museum’s historic vessels and volunteers at the American Museum of Natural History as a tour guide and exhibit interpreter.

PAUL KYNMAN (Korzhakov/Yeltsin & Others) trained as an actor at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. Theatre includes Patriots (Almeida Theatre & Noel Coward Theatre); Under the Whaleback (Hull Truck); April in Paris (Northcott Theatre, Exeter); The Madness of King George III, Johnny on a Spot, A Little Night Music (National Theatre); Burning Youth (Donmar Warehouse); The King General (Plymouth Theatre Royal). Television includes “The Witcher;” “To Walk Invisible;” “Barbarians Rising;” “Silk II;” “Coronation Street;” “First Light;” “Silent Witness;” “Red Riding Trilogy 1983 & 1974;” “Blue Murder;” "Merlin;” “Harley Street;” “Doctors;” “The Bill;" "Hollyoaks;" "Casualty;” “Rome;” “Heartbeat;” “Spartacus;” “Hound Of The Baskervilles;” “Night and Day;” “Armadillo;” D.I. Batchley in “Trial And Retribution;” “Sins;” “Touching Evil;” “Wonderful You;” “Where the Heart Is;” “The Governor;” “Thieftakers;” “Law and Disorder;” “Firm Friends;” “The Detectives;” “Hot Dog Wars;” “All or Nothing at All;” “Young Indiana Jones Chronicles;” “Jeeves and Wooster.” Film includes Asteroid City; Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves; Peterloo; Clash of the Titans; A c*ckand Bull Story; The Darkest Light; Legionnaire; Kull the Conqueror; Shooting Fish;Bent; First Knight. Radio includes: The Nativity (BBC Bristol).

ADAM POSS (Lawyer/Home Office & Others). Broadway debut. A Chicago actor, select credits there include the world premieres of 2666 and Teddy Ferrara (Goodman Theatre), Angelo in Measure for Measure (Chicago Shakespeare Theatre), Winston in 1984 (Steppenwolf Theatre), Oedipus in Oedipus el Rey (Victory Gardens), the world premiere of Rajiv Joseph’s The Lake Effect (Silk Road Rising), and the world premiere of Queen by Madhuri Shekar (Joseph Jefferson nomination for Best Supporting Actor). In Chicago he’s also worked at Writers Theatre, Remy Bumppo Theatre Company, and 16th St. Theatre. Regional credits include Lady Macbeth in Tony nominee Robert O’Hara’s all-male Macbeth (Denver Center for Performing Arts), Dracula in the world premiere of Dracula (Cincinnati Playhouse), the world premiere of Rajiv Joseph’s The North Pool (TheatreWorks Silicon Valley), Actors Theatre of Louisville, Studio Theatre DC, Milwaukee Rep., Indiana Rep., Kansas City Rep., and St. Louis Shakespeare. Television: Recurring role on “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago PD,” “Crisis” (NBC), “Paper Girls” (Amazon), “Shameless” (Showtime), “The Big Leap,” “Empire,” “NeXt,” “The Chicago Code,” “The Mob Doctor” (FOX). Film: Another Happy Day, Bar Fight!, All Happy Families, The Drunk, The Middle Distance, The King of U.R.L.’s, Speed Dating. He holds a BFA from The Theatre School at DePaul University.

NICK REHBERGER (Assistant/Kahneman & Others) was most recently seen in New York as Laertes in The Public Theater’s Shakespeare in the Park production of Hamlet, directed by Kenny Leon. He has appeared on Broadway in John Tiffany’s The Glass Menagerie and as Fyedka in Bartlett Sher’s Fiddler on the Roof. Other stage roles include Darcy in Pride and Prejudice (St. Louis Rep), Will Shakespeare in Shakespeare in Love (Chicago Shakespeare Theater), Pierre in Natasha, Pierre, & The Great Comet of 1812 (Pittsburgh CLO), The Sheriff of Nottingham in Hood (Asolo Rep), Robert Martin in The Drowsy Chaperone (FPAC), and Cinderella’s Prince/The Wolf in Into the Woods(Connecticut Stage Company). On film, he can be seen in I Am Michael, Thirdy, and Ventriculus. Television credits include “The Other Two,” “Girls,” “The Deuce” (HBO), “The Equalizer,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “Elementary” (CBS), and “Gotham” (FOX). He is a proud Carnegie Mellon University alum.

BENJAMIN BONENFANT (Understudy). Broadway debut! Off-Broadway: Julius Caesar (TFANA). Select regional: Macbeth, A Midsummer Night’s Dream (ASF); Henry V, Henry IV (Orlando Shakes); Romeo & Juliet (Great Lakes Theater); The Heart of Robin Hood (HVSF); Great Expectations, The Odyssey (OSF); Henry V (CSF); Benediction, Hamlet (Denver Center Theatre Company); Red (Curious Theatre); and The Seagull (TheatreWorks). TV: “Bull,” “The Good Fight,” and “Law & Order.” Film: Strapped. Thanks to KMR Talent, Rochel (SAKS&), and Jamie Ann—for everything.

DANIELLE CHAVES (Understudy). First Broadway production. Graduate of the Yale School of Drama. Former company member with the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. She was also recently a lead in the horror anthology Satanic Hispanics – The Hammer of Zanzibar. She is thrilled to be supporting such a stellar cast of incredible women and is overjoyed to once again be in creative spaces with magnificently gifted artists. Deepest thanks to my inspiring and supportive mom, Laura and my loving and wildly talented partner, Seta.

JOE FORBICH (Understudy) is an actor, playwright, carpenter, and boatbuilder. His play, The Whaleship Essex, was selected by The Chicago Sun-Times as one of the top ten plays of the year and went on to enjoy successful runs in New York City and Martha’s Vineyard, where he embarked on an Atlantic voyage in his self-built, 16-foot sailboat. Broadway: The Minutes, Lucky Guy, The Front Page, The Crucible, The Iceman Cometh, and Airline Highway. Off-Broadway: Measure for Measure, All’s Well That Ends Well, Stuff Happens, Rose Rage, and A Soldier’s Play. Film: Bridge of Spies, Taking Woodstock, Michael Clayton, The Taking of Pelham 1,2,3, and Freedomland. Television: “30 Rock,” “The Sopranos,” “Unforgettable,” “Daredevil,” “Elementary,” “Dispatches From Elsewhere,” “Law & Order,” and “The Blacklist.”

TONY WARD (Understudy). Broadway credits of recent years include Carlson in The Front Page with Nathan Lane, Director, Jack O’Brien; The Audience,appearing opposite Helen Mirren as John Major and David Cameron, director, Stephen Daldry; Twelfth Night/Richard III appearing with Mark Rylance and Stephen Fry as the Sea Captain/Priest, director Tim Carroll; Steppenwolf Theatre Company’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? as the standby for Tracy Letts, director, Pam MacKinnon; Blackbird with Michelle Williams and Jeff Daniels, director Joe Mantello; The Old Vic’s The Norman Conquests as Tom, director, Matthew Warchus; Manhattan Theatre Club’s The Columnist opposite John Lithgow as Halberstam, director, Daniel Sullivan; also, Ivo van Hove’s West Side Story, Larry David’s Fish in The Dark, The Little Foxes with Cynthia Nixon & Laura Linney. Broadway National Tour: Twelve Angry Men as Juror #12, director Scott Ellis. Off-Broadway with Manhattan Theatre Club; Lost Lake, director Daniel Sullivan; Wonder of The World, director, Chris Ashley; Close-Up Space, director, Leigh Silverman. New York Stage and Film; The Two Orphans and Day One; A Hotel; Evening. at Keen Company; Beasley’s Christmas Party, and at The Connelly Theatre The Elephant Man and Beyond The Horizon. Regionally he created the role of The Man in the world premiere of Lucinda Coxon’s Vesuvius at South Coast Rep, Also at SCR: The Weir and Terra Nova. As You Like It and Edward II at Yale Rep. The Age of Innocence with Boyd Gaines and Sierra Boggess at The McCarter Theatre Center/Hartford Stage, Morphic Resonance at Westport Country Playhouse, directed by James Naughton, Joanne Woodward, Producer. The Steward of Christendom at The Huntington. King Lear, Three Sisters, As You Like It and The Wilder Plays at Baltimore Center Stage. Also, seasons at Actors Theatre of Louisville, The O’Neill Playwrights Conference, Lincoln Center Directors Lab and two with The Acting Company (Arms and The Man, Othello, Henry V and A Doll’s House). Film and Television work includes principal roles/guest stars with The Lady In the Lake, (coming to Apple TV+) “The Blacklist,” “Law & Order,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” “New Amsterdam,” “Mysteries of Laura,” “Ironside,” “Person of Interest,” “Smash,” “Guiding Light” and two recent films; The Immigrant, (James Gray) and Theresa Rebeck’s film, Trouble. He has been a visiting artist/professor at Miami University, NYU Tisch/Cap 21, Baltimore School of the Arts, University of San Diego, The Old Globe Theatre’s MFA program, among others and received his own MFA from the Yale School of Drama in 1994. He makes his home in Park Slope with his wife, Karen, a teacher, and fifteen-year-old son, Emmett, a H.S. Freshman at NYC LAB.