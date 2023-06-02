Photos: First Look at PATRIOTS at the Noel Coward Theatre

Performances run through 19 August.
All new photos have been released for Patriots at the Noel Coward Theatre, Peter Morgan’s new play, which won the Critics’ Circle Award for Best New Play 2023.
BAFTA-winning actor Tom Hollander (White Lotus, The Night Manager; Travesties) as Boris Berezovsky, is joined by Will Keen (His Dark Materials) as Vladimir Putin (2023 Olivier Award winner of Best Actor in a Supporting Role) and Luke Thallon (Albion) as Roman Abramovich are Matt Concannon (Assistant/Daniel Kahneman/Russian Captain), Ronald Guttman (Professor Perelman), Sean Kingsley (Voloshin /Nurse), Paul Kynman (Korzhakov/Yeltsin/FSB Boss/Reporter/Bodyguard) and Jessica Temple (Anna Berezovsky/Newscaster/Journalist/Secretary/Pianist) all reprising their roles from the Almeida Theatre run, and new cast members Josef Davies (Alexander Litvinenko), Ashley Gerlach(Lawyer/Home Office), Howard Gossington (Teacher/Compromised Newscaster), Stefanie Martini (Marina Litvinenko/Nina Berezovsky) and Evelyn Miller (Tatiana/Katya/Judge/Lover). They are joined by understudies Peter Eastland, Lydia Fraser and Matt McClure.
Patriots is internationally award-winning writer Peter Morgan’s (Frost/Nixon) first new play since The Audience. Peter is best known for writing the multi award-winning Netflix hit, The Crown.
It is the Almeida’s fastest selling new play and transfers to the Noël Coward Theatre for a limited twelve-week run from 26 May to 19 August 2023, with opening night on 6 June 2023. Directed by the Almeida’s Artistic Director, Rupert Goold (Ink, Enron), Patriots is a brilliant and startlingly timely story of ambition, loyalty and betrayal in a brave new world.
The full creative team for Patriots is Director: Rupert Goold, Set Designer: Miriam Buether, Co-Costume Designers:Deborah Andrews and Miriam Buether, Lighting Designer: Jack Knowles, Sound Designer and Composer: Adam Cork, Casting Director: Robert Sterne CDG, Movement Director Polly Bennett, Associate Director: Sophie Drake.
