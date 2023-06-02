Photos: First Look at PATRIOTS at the Noel Coward Theatre

Performances run through 19 August.

By:
Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Photo 1 Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London Photo 2 Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London
Interview: 'This is the Most Meta Acting Gig Ever!' Andy Karl on Being a Clown, UK Audienc Photo 3 Interview: 'This is the Most Meta Acting Gig Ever!' Andy Karl on Being a Clown, UK Audiences and Returning to GROUNDHOG DAY
MATILDA THE MUSICAL Announces West End Extension; See New Footage From the Show! Photo 4 RSC's MATILDA Announces Booking Extension; See New Footage From the Show!

All new photos have been released for Patriots at the Noel Coward Theatre, Peter Morgan’s new play, which won the Critics’ Circle Award for Best New Play 2023. 

BAFTA-winning actor Tom Hollander (White Lotus, The Night Manager; Travesties) as Boris Berezovsky, is joined by  Will Keen (His Dark Materials) as Vladimir Putin (2023 Olivier Award winner of Best Actor in a Supporting Role) and Luke Thallon (Albion) as Roman Abramovich are Matt Concannon (Assistant/Daniel Kahneman/Russian Captain), Ronald Guttman (Professor Perelman), Sean Kingsley (Voloshin /Nurse), Paul Kynman (Korzhakov/Yeltsin/FSB Boss/Reporter/Bodyguard) and Jessica Temple (Anna Berezovsky/Newscaster/Journalist/Secretary/Pianist) all reprising their roles from the Almeida Theatre run, and new cast members Josef Davies (Alexander Litvinenko), Ashley Gerlach(Lawyer/Home Office), Howard Gossington (Teacher/Compromised Newscaster), Stefanie Martini (Marina Litvinenko/Nina Berezovsky) and Evelyn Miller (Tatiana/Katya/Judge/Lover). They are joined by understudies Peter Eastland, Lydia Fraser and Matt McClure.

Patriots is internationally award-winning writer Peter Morgan’s (Frost/Nixon) first new play since The Audience. Peter is best known for writing the multi award-winning Netflix hit, The Crown.

It is the Almeida’s fastest selling new play and transfers to the Noël Coward Theatre for a limited twelve-week run from 26 May to 19 August 2023, with opening night on 6 June 2023. Directed by the Almeida’s Artistic Director, Rupert Goold (Ink, Enron), Patriots is a brilliant and startlingly timely story of ambition, loyalty and betrayal in a brave new world.

The full creative team for Patriots is Director: Rupert Goold, Set Designer: Miriam Buether, Co-Costume Designers:Deborah Andrews and Miriam Buether, Lighting Designer: Jack Knowles, Sound Designer and Composer: Adam Cork, Casting Director: Robert Sterne CDG, Movement Director Polly Bennett, Associate Director: Sophie Drake.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

MATILDA THE MUSICAL Announces West End Extension; See New Footage From the Show!

MATILDA THE MUSICAL Announces West End Extension; See New Footage From the Show!

MATILDA THE MUSICAL Announces West End Extension; See New Footage From the Show!

MATILDA THE MUSICAL Announces West End Extension; See New Footage From the Show!

MATILDA THE MUSICAL Announces West End Extension; See New Footage From the Show!

MATILDA THE MUSICAL Announces West End Extension; See New Footage From the Show!

MATILDA THE MUSICAL Announces West End Extension; See New Footage From the Show!

MATILDA THE MUSICAL Announces West End Extension; See New Footage From the Show!

MATILDA THE MUSICAL Announces West End Extension; See New Footage From the Show!

MATILDA THE MUSICAL Announces West End Extension; See New Footage From the Show!

MATILDA THE MUSICAL Announces West End Extension; See New Footage From the Show!

MATILDA THE MUSICAL Announces West End Extension; See New Footage From the Show!

MATILDA THE MUSICAL Announces West End Extension; See New Footage From the Show!

MATILDA THE MUSICAL Announces West End Extension; See New Footage From the Show!

MATILDA THE MUSICAL Announces West End Extension; See New Footage From the Show!

MATILDA THE MUSICAL Announces West End Extension; See New Footage From the Show!

MATILDA THE MUSICAL Announces West End Extension; See New Footage From the Show!

MATILDA THE MUSICAL Announces West End Extension; See New Footage From the Show!

MATILDA THE MUSICAL Announces West End Extension; See New Footage From the Show!

MATILDA THE MUSICAL Announces West End Extension; See New Footage From the Show!




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

Full Cast Set for THE TEMPEST at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Photo
Full Cast Set for THE TEMPEST at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre and the Unicorn Theatre announced the full cast and creative team for The Tempest re-imagined for everyone aged six and over, revised and directed by Jennifer Tang. Learn how to purchase tickets!

Review: I FOUND MY HORN, Riverside Studios Photo
Review: I FOUND MY HORN, Riverside Studios

In a new revival of I Found My Horn at west London’s Riverside Studios – co-written by Jonathan Guy Lewis and Jasper Rees, both lapsed horn players ­­– the audience is provided with ample reasons to think about taking up that violin, double bass or even fiendishly tricky French horn again.

Sir Cameron Mackintosh Awarded Freedom of the City of London Photo
Sir Cameron Mackintosh Awarded Freedom of the City of London

The world’s most prolific producer of musicals in theatre history has received the Freedom of the City of London at Guildhall today (June 1), in recognition of his outstanding contribution to musical theatre.

Indhu Rubasingham Steps Down As Artistic Director Of Kiln Theatre Photo
Indhu Rubasingham Steps Down As Artistic Director Of Kiln Theatre

Kiln Theatre has announced that Indhu Rubasingham will step down as Artistic Director of the company, leaving early 2024, having led the company for over a decade.


More Hot Stories For You

Photos: See Ian McKellen and Roger Allam in Rehearsal for FRANK AND PERCY at Windsor Theatre RoyalPhotos: See Ian McKellen and Roger Allam in Rehearsal for FRANK AND PERCY at Windsor Theatre Royal
Photos: First Look at Rebecca Thornhill, Evelyn Hoskins & More in GYPSY at The Mill at SonningPhotos: First Look at Rebecca Thornhill, Evelyn Hoskins & More in GYPSY at The Mill at Sonning
Full Cast & Creative Team Set for THE TEMPEST at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre & the Unicorn TheatreFull Cast & Creative Team Set for THE TEMPEST at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre & the Unicorn Theatre
Indhu Rubasingham Steps Down As Artistic Director Of Kiln TheatreIndhu Rubasingham Steps Down As Artistic Director Of Kiln Theatre

Videos

Video: New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024 Video Video: New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024
Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video
Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End Video
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End
Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID Video
Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
PARADE

Recommended For You