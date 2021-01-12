Freestyle Love Supreme Academy Announces Winter Classes for Adults and Kids

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME will launch its Winter Season on January 16, with a hip hop weekend for kids called "Hip Hop Homeroom;" three more "Welcome to the Cypher" adult workshops; and a "Got Your Back: FLS Academy Showcase" where facilitators make up a hip-hop show based on audience suggestions.

FLS Academy is the first ever freestyle school created and run directly by FLS members, including teachers and guest facilitators, in partnership with long-time FLS producers Kail, Miranda, Ars Nova founders Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Hamilton co-producer Jill Furman. Following a successful run on Broadway in 2019, the FLS Academy has transformed their unique blend of improvisation, storytelling, and hip hop into interactive, virtual classes. Current teachers include seasoned freestyle facilitators Chris "Shockwave" Sullivan, Tarik R. "Tardis Hardaway" Davis, Andrew "Jelly Donut" Bancroft and Aneesa "Young Nees" Folds, with additional guest teachers and instructors.

"FLS Academy classes are designed for everyone and we strive to create as diverse a space as possible," said Freestyle Love Supreme Co-Founder Anthony Veneziale. "We are proud to continue the FLS Academy scholarship and financial assistance programs with opportunities available on a rolling basis. The Academy has granted more than 15 scholarships so far and we are eager to welcome more participants of all ages in 2021."

Welcome to the Cypher

Remote intro course for adults, available three different weekends from 5:00-7:30 PM (EDT)

January 23 and 24

February 27 and 28

March 27 and 28

Two-day workshops for ages 18 and up

Fee is $100

This introductory adult course in beatbox, finding your flow, and telling your story over a beat has now inspired hundreds of participants from Australia to Tunisia, creating an incredible community of people supporting each other in doing something vulnerable, powerful, and ridiculously fun. This is the beginnings of the Foundations of Freestyle 8-week course spread out over two days and tailored for the Zoom environment.

Hip Hop Homeroom: History Rhymes & So Do Dreams

Saturday, January 16 and Sunday, January 17

4:00-6:30 p.m. (EDT)

Two-day workshop for youth from 7-17 years old

Fee is $100

FLS Academy presents "Hip Hop Homeroom," a series of weekend workshops for ages 7-17 years old combining a variety of lessons with hip hop music, improv, teamwork, and creative assignments. The first winter weekend workshop in January, "History Rhymes and So Do Dreams," is a fun, creative way to supplement a child's education and offer civil rights lessons with a beat.

Hip Hop Homeroom: HERStory

Saturday, February 20 and Sunday, February 21

4:00-6:30 p.m. (EDT)

Two-day workshop for youth from 7-17 years old

Fee is $100

The second winter "Hip Hop Homeroom: HERstory" will take place in February where students, ages 7-17, can learn about women heroes with a beat. In honor of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, "Hip Hop Homeroom: HERstory" is a two-day exploration and celebration of women abolitionists, suffragettes, and voting. The lessons and discussions will be delivered over a beat, with students encouraged to share their own ideas and experiences through the art of improv and storytelling. Each student will be given an educational mission between the two days - to present their own rap about a heroic woman from history to their group.

Got Your Back: An FLS Academy Showcase

Friday, February 12 at 8:00 p.m. (EDT)

Open to all ages

Fee is $15

"Got Your Back" is the popular FLS Academy showcase that features FLSA founders and facilitators, including Chris "Shockwave" Sullivan, Aneesa "Young Nees" Folds, Andrew "Jelly Donut" Bancroft, Tarik "Tardis Hardaway" Davis, and more. They'll spend 50 minutes using suggestions to inspire their improv games, beatboxing, and freestyling.

"Got Your back" is also what Freestyle Love Supreme members say to each other before every show. It means that no matter what happens, they'll be there for each other. This new virtual show is a chance for the founders and facilitators to demonstrate this concept and to spend an evening lifting each other up with improv and music. A Zoom link will be sent the week of the show.

"The Freestyle Academy isn't just for actors and other performers who have their sights set on Broadway. It's really for anyone who wants to increase their confidence and hone their creativity when going before a crowd. Truth telling, storytelling, inclusion and finding ways to express who you truly are, are just some of what's taught in this unique class."-Shirley Chan, PIX 11

FLS Academy scholarships and financial assistance programs are available to the at large community for individuals who will bring diverse perspectives to the program. Please reach out for more information at academyad@freestylelovesupreme.com.

FLS Academy is also available for corporate training and virtual engagements and have led workshops and Zoom performances for large brands and tech companies throughout the pandemic.

For more information on the FLS Academy virtual classes or to RSVP for a winter class, please email academy@freestylelovesupreme.com or visit https://fls.academy.