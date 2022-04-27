Free Day of Workshops for Stage Managers to be Presented by Broadway Stage Management Symposium

The Broadway Stage Management Symposium will host a free day of online workshops for stage managers and the entire theatrical community on Monday, May 23rd, 2022. This bonus day is included for all attendees of the weekend conference for stage managers as well as open for everyone to join at no cost. The full day of workshops and demonstrations will be online only, therefore, accessible for everyone and includes replay access for all who sign up.



Throughout the shutdown, BSMS presented a series of 49 free webinars focusing on technology and organizations that can benefit stage managers and the broader community called SM Tech Fridays. Expanding on this idea, to bring new technology, new ideas, and important information to the entire theatrical community, BSMS presents: SM TECH MONDAY.



SM TECH MONDAY will feature a taste of Broadway Advocacy Coalition's Change Agent Training Workshop, where professional facilitators will engage participants in interactive exercises to explore how we can incorporate more inclusive practices into our production work. This workshop will be an incredible asset for students and professionals, offering insights and tools necessary to make our industry at large genuinely equitable. This is an amazing opportunity to engage in the great programing Broadway Advocacy Coalition has developed.



The tech workshops featured on Monday, May 23rd also include: Showbuilder. Created by Broadway sound engineer Shannon Slaton, Showbuilder is an all-in-one solution for managing show paperwork , including: stage management paperwork, departmental communications, and numerous production info for all departments. Imagine a world where all your information is easily accessible and shareable, and you start to see what Showbuilder can do for you. Shannon will take us through the simple set-up, the interface, and how to use this powerful digital tool.



Virtual Callboard, created by Empty Space, has been around for a while, making scheduling and communication easier for stage and production managers alike. It's been integrated into many shows and companies with great success. Creators Jason and Sam will demonstrate how easy and effective Virtual Callboard can be for you and those you work with. For organizations or individual productions, learning how to use Virtual Callboard will greatly increase your efficiency and effectiveness at communications and is a great tool to add to your tool box.



In addition, two European companies will be sharing their amazing work for stage managers & theatre practitioners.

Anders, Helle, and this team at Cue-to-Cue in Denmark have created a sustainable solution for show book creation and production team communications. Cue-to-Cue is a digital program that swiftly and easily generates and manages your show book. In this workshop, you'll learn exactly how Cue-to-Cue works, how intuitive it is to use and the many great benefits of going truly digital for you, your show, and our world.



CallQ is a show caller training program that forever changes how we approach learning to call a show. With their two products, CallQ and CallQ Studio, there are options for both educational and professional applications. Creators Gail and Ian from Scotland will walk us through both programs, demonstrating how easy it is to set up and use and how it can both increase the speed and accuracy of learning to call a show.



Based in Austin, Texas, Stage Spot joins the Symposium this year. As a one stop shop for all theatrical supply needs, Stage Spot provides stage managers with important tools from spike and gaff tape, to glow in the dark numbers, and specialty tool pouches, and much more. Scott Kinnebrew from Stage Spot, self-proclaimed entertainment technology nerd with a passion for all things creative, will lead a special workshop titled, "Preparing For Everything To Go Wrong, For the Stage Manager In All Of Us."



Finally, Randi Linick, LPC, LCADC, RYI & Matthew Stern will facilitate a workshop exploring how our histories impact how we communicate and lead. Using the techniques of Compassionate Inquiry, Emotional Intelligence, and more, those attending this workshop will learn about their own communication styles, triggers, traumas, and how they can be great leaders & communicators.



All of the workshops on SM TECH MONDAY will be presented online and free for the global theatre community. The online platforms used by BSMS for both the annual conference and SM Tech Fridays has been a huge success, so we're excited to maintain accessibility for all with this program online.



Registration is free, but is required in advance, and replay is included for all those who sign up.



Attendees of the Broadway Stage Management Symposium annual conference will automatically be registered for SM Tech Monday and receive access to the replay as well.



Special thanks to Clear-Com and all our partners for their continued support of the Broadway Stage Management Symposium.



Sign up and more information on SM TECH MONDAY at www.broadwaysymposium.com/smtechmonday

For information on the weekend conference made by stage managers, for stage managers, featuring Broadway's stage managers, go to: www.broadwaysymposium.com

About Broadway Stage Management Symposium



The BSMS brings together the most experienced and highly-regarded Stage Management professionals on Broadway for an immersive two-day program that offers practical insights, instruction and inspiration for anyone interested in stage management. This one-of-a-kind program offers the kind of practical career advice and deep insights, that only come with the benefits of decades on Broadway. BSMS is also a great networking opportunity, helping attendees exponentially increase their professional network and opportunities for employment.



BSMS was founded by seasoned Broadway stage manager and educator, Matthew Stern who has worked on over twenty Broadway productions. Stern is on the faculty of SUNY Purchase. Inspired by his students' enthusiasm to learn what it really takes to manage a Broadway show, he brings together his colleagues and fellow Broadway stage managers for this intensive weekend of panels, seminars and lectures, the Broadway Stage Management Symposium.



For more information, please see their website: http://www.broadwaysymposium.com.