Fred Odgaard Joins This Week's Episode Of TAKE A BOW

Fred Odgaard (Moulin Rouge, Kinky Boots, Finding Neverland) joins this week's episode of Take A Bow.

Fred's career has been a lifelong tour, as his work has relocated him to places such as Tokyo, Australia, Las Vegas, New York, and more. Working on projects such as the Britney Spears Musical, Disneyworld Tokyo, and other regional projects prepared him to leap into Broadway in some of the toughest roles out there.

With a background mainly in dancing, Odgaard has been given the high responsibilities of a dance captain, swing, and choreographer. Each task has its own special requirements explained in the episode by someone who has been doing it professionally in years.

This conversation is incredibly educational and important for audiences/theatre thespians to hear. Fred also openly shares what life has been like since opening Moulin Rouge on Broadway, to all of the events leading up to today with the recent news of Broadway reopening. Tune in to hear about how Broadway is reopening and what it is going to take. Fred Odgaard, Curtain Up!