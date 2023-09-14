Frankie Grande Will Lead THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse

Actor, producer and reality star, Frankie Grande, will head the cast of an all-new production of “Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show” at Bucks County Playhouse beginning October 13 and running through October 28.

The cast has been announced for a new production of the show, featuring with choreography by Shannon Lewis and direction by Playhouse Artistic Associate, Hunter Foster. The Playhouse's lauded production of the show will get a complete overhaul in 2023 with new sets, lighting, costumes and choreography.

“There's a long tradition of producing the 'The Rocky Horror Show' at Bucks County Playhouse and it is, without a doubt, one of my favorite times of the year,” says Producer Josh Fiedler. “While we celebrate our past production, we have decided to boldly go forward with a new 'Rocky' that will combine Hunter's devilish sense of humor with Shannon's knock-out choreography. Adding Frankie to the mix only heightens the fun. There's little question why 'Rocky Horror' continues to lure audiences back every year.”

“Ever since we returned to full production almost two years ago, audiences have been clamoring and repeatedly asking when we will bring back 'The Rocky Horror Show.' Not only are we thrilled to have Hunter and Shannon mount an all-new, gothic and glam production that is designed and reinterpreted to appeal to a younger audience, but to have Frankie Grande tighten the corset and slip on Frank-n-Furter's pumps is the deliriously delicious icing on the cake,” says Producing Director Alexander Fraser.

“I am beyond ecstatic to be playing Frank-N-Furter in 'The Rocky Horror Show' at Bucks County Playhouse,” says Grande. “Frank is a role I have dreamed of playing for many years. I have been Frank for Halloween and performed his songs in concerts, readings and in my one man show, but have never had the opportunity to immerse myself in the character during a fully staged production. I am thrilled my dream is finally coming true. As Frank sings, 'Don't dream it, be it.' Well Frank, seems like the universe is finally listening.”

A sensation on social media, as well as on stage, Frankie Grande is a presenter, actor, producer, reality TV personality and the host of Nickelodeon's “SpongeBob BingePants” podcast. Grande recently starred in the horror comedy film, “Summoning Sylvia”, alongside Michael Urie and Travis Coles. He also recently marked his return to the New York Theater in “Titanique: The Musical.” Grande became known to the world when he launched his successful YouTube channel in 2012 and more recently, as a stand-out finalist on the hit CBS series, “Big Brother.” Grande was a judge on the 2015 season of MTV's “America's Best Dance Crew” and as a houseguest on Celebrity Big Brother in the U.K. From 2016-2017, he co-hosted “Style Code Live,” an interactive fashion and shopping show that streamed live on Amazon.com. Grande has starred on Broadway as “Franz” in the closing cast of “Rock of Ages” and made his debut with the mega-hit, “Mamma Mia!.” He guest-starred on Nickelodeon's “Henry Danger,” its spinoff “Danger Force,” and Netflix's “Haters Back Off.” As a producer, he has worked with shows on Broadway including “Hamlet,” “La Bête” and “Born Yesterday,” as well as “Brooke Shields at Feinstein's,” and his own one-man show, “Livin' La Vida Grande.” His philanthropic work includes co-founding the non-profit arts organization "Broadway in South Africa" (now merged with the buildOn) for which he received the Global Impact Award for his work. Grande devotes much of his time and energy supporting the Los Angeles LGBT Center and is on the board of GLAAD.

The production also features Jason Forbach (Broadway's “Into the Woods”) as Brad, Kristen Martin (Broadway's “Wicked”) as Janet, Tim Shea (National Tour of “School of Rock”) as Riff Raff, Alyssa Wray ('American Idol' Top 9 finalist in 2021) as Magenta, Larkin Reilly (“A Chorus Line” Musical Theater Wichita) as Columbia, Benjamin Howes (Broadway's [title of show] and “Scandalous”) as Narrator/Dr. Scott. Stanley Martin (Broadway's “Aladdin”) is Eddie and Julia Joy (BCP's “Mamma Mia!”) and Natalie Welch are phantoms. The casting of Rocky and Eddie will be announced soon. The creative team includes Jeffrey Perri (Scenic Design), Nicole V. Moody (Costume Design), J. Jared Janas (Hair and Wig Design), Travis McHale (Lighting Design), and Bart Fasbender (Sound Design). Musical Director is Luke Molloy. Kellian Frank is production stage manager. Casting by Paul Hardt.

With book, music, and lyrics by Richard O'Brien, “The Rocky Horror Show” inspired the 1975 cult classic film. The musical follows innocent couple Brad and Janet on the adventure to beat all adventures. As they seek shelter at a mysterious old castle on a dark and stormy night, they encounter transvestite scientist, Dr. Frank 'N' Furter, who is in the midst of a maniacal experiment to create his “perfect” man Rocky. With an infectious rock n' roll score, “The Rocky Horror Show” is the most fun you can have in fishnets!

Given the nature of the subject matter, parental discretion is advised.

“The Rocky Horror Show” will run from October 13 through October 28 with select special late-night performances. “The Rocky Horror Show” will play the following schedule: October 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 and 28 at 7:00 p.m. October 13, 20, and 27 at 11:00 p.m.; and October 18, 19, 25 and 26 at 7:30 p.m. with additional matinees scheduled October 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 at 3:00 p.m. Tickets start at $75. Special discounts are available for groups of 10 or more.

No outside prop bags will be permitted. As in the past, all patrons will receive a complimentary bag of authorized props and will be invited to come up on stage and dance the Time Warp with the cast.