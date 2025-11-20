Frank Wildhorn's WONDERLAND Available For Licensing From Music Theatre International

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Music Theatre International has announced that licensing is now available for Frank Wildhorn's musical Wonderland. A spin on the classic story of Alice and her Looking-Glass World, Wonderland tells a story that reminds us “ordinary magic happens every single day.”

This contemporary adaption features a fresh pop score with music from Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde, The Civil War, Bonnie & Clyde, Death Note), lyrics by Jack Murphy (The Civil War), and a revised book by Jennifer Paulson-Lee and Gabriel Barre (based on an original book by Gregory Boyd (The Civil War) and Jack Murphy). The updated vision of Wonderland premiered at the Tuacahn Center For The Arts in Utah in 2022.

Estranged from her husband, alienated from her daughter and in danger of losing her career, Alice finds herself in Wonderland where she encounters strange though familiar characters that help her rediscover the wonder in her life while searching for her daughter. Along the way, Alice meets a Cheshire Cat with a Latin flair, a delightfully dotty Queen of Hearts, and of course, a malicious Mad Hatter. Alice begins to find a new sense of balance and strength within herself, as she realizes the power of true love.

Wonderland premiered on Broadway on April 17, 2011 at the Marquis Theatre with book writer Gregory Boyd directing the production. The cast included Janet Dacal as Alice, Jose Llana as El Gato, and Kate Shindle as the Mad Hatter. The show would go on to have its European premiere at Edinburgh Playhouse in January 2017, which began the UK tour. The show received its Youth Premiere by Young Artists of America at the Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda, MD and featured over 150 performers.

“I am so excited to bring Wonderland to you and that it will be a part of my dear MTI family,” said Frank Wildhorn. “MTI has taken care of so many of my shows over the years, and I am so grateful to them. Wonderland has been such a joyful piece to create, and a joyous adventure around the world. There's a song in the show that says, 'I am my own invention.' I would say to use this as a guiding light as you have your own Wonderland adventures. Remember, Wonderland is in our lives every day!“

Wonderland gives theatres the opportunity to tell a familiar story with a modern surprise and gives communities the chance to engage with that story in a new and exciting way. Audiences are certain to leave the show with a new outlook on how to adapt a fairytale with a classic message in their hearts.

“We are so grateful to welcome this thrilling show to the MTI family,” said Drew Cohen, President and CEO of MTI. “Wonderland will let theatres dazzle audiences with this reimagined, contemporary journey through Lewis Carroll’s world of wonder, whimsy, and self-discovery.”