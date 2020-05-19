Flushing Town Hall to Host STEP UP SOIREE - A VIRTUAL GALA

The doors may be closed (for now!) but the world is still open at Flushing Town Hall. This June, the cultural gem will host the Step Up Soirée - A Virtual Gala, to raise funds while engaging and entertaining audiences - all from the comfort of their homes.

"Each year, Flushing Town Hall hosts its annual gala to raise funds to support our mission of bringing people together through global arts," said Executive & Artistic Director Ellen Kodadek. "While the world has changed, our mission has not. This year is unlike any other, and so this year's gala will be unlike any other we have held before - and free to watch. Though we must celebrate apart from each other, we still will come together virtually for a fun evening of song, of dance, and of community."

As arts presenters citywide have temporarily closed their doors due to COVID-19, Flushing Town Hall has gone virtual, unveiling a series of innovative ways to engage audiences online through its free series, FTH at Home! and now through the gala.

This year's re-envisioned event, the Step Up Soirée - A Virtual Gala, will be streamed on Saturday, June 13 at 7:00 pm, and will be open to the public on various online platforms. Attendees are invited to partake in this special event from home, dressed in a favorite gown, tux, or even pajamas (all festive attire is encouraged!).

Leading up to the Step Up Soirée, online audiences can enjoy a multi-day "Galathon" consisting of dance, cooking, and cocktail lessons:

DANCING | Wednesday, June 10 at 7:00 pm

Join Flushing Town Hall for a dance lesson. Move that coffee table and dust off your dancing shoes!

NIBBLES | Thursday, June 11 at 7:00 pm

Join Flushing Town Hall for a cooking lesson. Create hors d'oeuvres from what you have in your pantry!

COCKTAILS | Friday, June 12 at 7:00 pm

Join Flushing Town Hall for a cocktail mixology lesson. Prepare to toast Saturday's Step Up Soirée!

STEP UP SOIRÉE | Saturday, June 13 at 7:00 pm

Flushing Town Hall's virtual gala, the Step Up Soirée!

"We hope to bring our audiences - new and old friends - some enjoyment during these uncertain times," Kodadek said. "Since our founding days, we've always served one of the most diverse communities in the world. All funds we raise will support the expenses for Flushing Town Hall to continue its mission of bringing people together by presenting arts and culture from around the world - now online. FTH at Home! brings Global Arts for a Global Community to new global audiences, and Global Arts for Global Kids to support children and families during this health crisis."

There are multiple ways to sponsor the event, which you can discover here.

"We depend greatly on funds raised from the gala each year and invite you to support our efforts," Kodadek said.

