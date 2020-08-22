Flushing Town Hall Announces September Jazz Jam

The event will be held on Wednesday, September 9 at 7:00 PM.

Since its inception six months ago, Flushing Town Hall's monthly Virtual Jazz Jam: Celebrating the Legacy of Louis Armstrong has brought hundreds of artists together online, as 15 jammers from anywhere in the world perform.

On Wednesday, September 9 at 7:00 PM (EST), Flushing Town Hall's monthly Jazz Jam will celebrate, "SEPTEMBER: the Season, the Composers, the Artists, Reflections," when musicians can choose to play "September songs," or the work of a composer, singer or musician with a September birthday.

The Jazz Jam is led by Astoria resident Carol Sudhalter along with Flushing Town Hall's house band, comprised of illustrious musicians Joe Vincent Tranchina, Scott Neumann and Eric Lemon. They will pay tribute to the great Louis Armstrong, performing songs associated with the legendary trumpeter/vocalist. The Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation has supported this jam for many years.

The Jazz Jam is open to amateur and professional musicians, and is part of Flushing Town Hall's online entertainment series, FTH at Home! While the historic venue's doors are still closed due to COVID-19, online programming is bringing peopletogether to enjoy music as one-something that is profoundly embedded in Flushing Town Hall's mission of bringing global arts to a global community.

Every month, the Jazz Jam is open to a maximum of 15 jammers - on a first-come first-served basis - from anywhere in the world. Participating musicians will perform jazz tunes that celebrate the month of September and remember 9/11. All members of the public are invited to watch the live stream but interested singers and instrumentalists must register to participate (the first 15 to sign up will be featured).

The Jazz Jam has become a haven for jazz lovers from around the world-with participants reaching from New York to Italy to New Zealand. Viewers have tuned in on Facebook from as far as Australia. The virtual Jazz Jam has become another international showcase of the global arts institution. The latest jam on August 12 was viewed by more than 80 people, more visitors than the in-person jam usually hosts. Since the first jam in April, reach on Facebook exceeded 8,900, with nearly 1,000 engagements online-numbers that surpassed the participation and capacity of the venue during previous in-person sessions.

Interested participants should email education@flushingtownhall.org and identify a three- to four-minute tune they intend to share that is in keeping with the theme. It can be live or a pre-recorded audio or video (but not a professional, edited recording). Musicians who already played at any previous virtual jam since April should not apply again, as the venue is rotating in new participants.

Audiences can watch this session LIVE and for FREE by simply tuning in to Flushing Town Hall's Facebook page or Zoom on Wednesday, September 9 at 7:00 PM (EST).

