Five High Schools Awarded 2025 String Grant From Broadway Licensing Global And Educational Theatre Foundation

Broadway Licensing Global and the Educational Theatre Foundation have announced five high schools as recipients of the 2025 String Grant. Each school will receive free performance rights and materials to produce the expanded edition of String, the heartfelt musical by Adam Gwon and Sarah Hammond. Productions will take place during the 2025–26 academic year.

2025 String Grant Recipients:

Alvin High School, Thespian Troupe #2955 – Alvin, TX

Hedgesville High School, Thespian Troupe #1696 – Hedgesville, WV

Northeast High School, Thespian Troupe #2914 – St. Petersburg, FL

Strafford High School, Thespian Troupe #5247 – Strafford, MO

Ysleta High School, Thespian Troupe #799 – El Paso, TX

Applicants were selected based on their creative vision for the show and commitment to championing lesser-known musical theatre works.

“We are delighted to partner with the team at Broadway Licensing Global to bring this wonderful and lesser-known title to schools across the country,” said Dr. Jennifer Katona, President of the Educational Theatre Foundation. “In a moment when the arts are facing budgeting shortfalls, this kind of support from our partners is transformative for theatre educators and their students.”

String tells the story of the three Fates — the mythological goddesses who control the threads of life — as they navigate an unexpected entanglement with humanity. Known for its warmth, humor, and touching score, the show has resonated with audiences for its exploration of what it means to love and live freely.

The winning productions will be staged during the 2025–26 school year. For more information on the String Grant and other ETF-supported programs, visit foundation.schooltheatre.org.