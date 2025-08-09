First Show of Final Season at The Hidden Jewel Box Theatre Announced

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Step into our enchanted forrest. A spellbinding dance theater show inspired by fairy tales, folklore, fables, and hot summer romance.

Performed in a hidden location revealed only to ticket holders, this immersive performance invites you into a living storybook. Dancers emerge from the trees, fairy tales and folklore is brought to life in an intimate evening of whimsy, beauty and enchantment.

Bedtime Stories is a love letter to the nights when the air feels heavy with wonder and heat, and every shadow holds a sexy secret. Come step into our dream.

This special event takes place at The Hidden Jewel Box, a secret speakeasy nestled in Manhattan’s Theater District.

Tucked away in a secret corner of the Theater District, The Hidden Jewel Box is a space like none other, a bohemian haven mixing decorative elements drawing from Rococo paintings, Victorian boudoirs, 1970s discotheques and Grimm fairy tales. Get your tickets now and become part of the secret, only at The Hidden Jewel Box Theater. The precise location of the theater's entrance is strictly on a need-to-know basis and will be revealed only to those who have purchased tickets to a show.

Tickets are limited. Each ticket comes with 2 refreshments. Performances take place on August 22 and 23 at 8pm at The Hidden Jewel Box Theater, Port Authority Bus Terminal, South Wing, 625 8th Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10109.

Exact location and instructions for theater entrance emailed upon ticket purchase.

The Hidden Jewel Box Theater

After months of painstaking work, The Love Show NYC is finally ready to reveal its intimate, baroque pop-up theater to the world! Tucked away in a secret corner of the Theater District, The Hidden Jewel Box Theater is a space like none other, a bohemian haven mixing decorative elements drawing from Rococo paintings, Victorian boudoirs, 1970s discotheques and Grimm fairy tales. Leaving The Hidden Jewel Box Theater is like awakening from a beautiful dream. How long can this dream last? Alas, not long. The building is marked for demolition, so experience it while you can.

Photo Credit: John Huntington