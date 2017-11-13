THE GREATEST SHOWMAN ON EARTH Movie
First Look - New Poster Art for GREATEST SHOWMAN + New UK Trailer

Nov. 13, 2017  

First Look - New Poster Art for GREATEST SHOWMAN + New UK Trailer20th Century FOX has shared an all-new UK trailer featuring Keala Settle's soaring 'This Is Me' track, plus poster art for THE GREATEST SHOWMAN, hitting theaters Christmas Day, December 26th. Directed by Michael Gracey, and starring Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron, Zendaya, and Rebecca Ferguson, the film showcases original music from Academy Award and Tony Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land")

"The Greatest Showman" is a bold and original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and the sense of wonder we feel when dreams come to life. Inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum, "The Greatest Showman" tells the story of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

Hugh Jackman produced the film alongside Laurence Mark and Chernin Entertainment. Michael Arndt , Jenny Bicks and Bill Condon penned the screenplay.


